MSC Euribia Completes First Year in Service

MSC Cruises’ newest ship completed its first year in service in May.

Built by the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in France, the LNG-powered cruise ship was handed over to the company on May 31, 2024.

Before welcoming its first paying guests, the MSC Euribia sailed the industry’s first net zero greenhouse emission cruise.

According to MSC Cruises, the four-day voyage from Saint-Nazaire in France to Copenhagen in Denmark used bio-LNG and resulted in a saving of 43 tons of fuel.

The trip also enabled the 177,100-ton cruise ship to perform 11 percent better than its digital twin – a virtual ship that reproduced the optimum energy flow and mirrored the fuel utilization onboard.

The achievements were the result of various optimization and energy-efficiency measures, including optimal speed profiles, routing, trim and engine configuration, the company added.

Following the record-breaking voyage, the MSC Euribia was officially named by MSC Cruises’ fleet godmother Sophia Loren at a special ceremony at the Danish port of Copenhagen.

In addition to cutting the ribbon to break a bottle of champagne over the ship’s bow, the inaugural event included live entertainment and speeches, featuring stars like the French DJ Bob Sinclair and Danish model Sarah Grünewald.

After the ceremony, the ship kicked off its maiden season, which included a series of seven-night cruises to the Norwegian Fjords.

Departing from Copenhagen and Kiel, Germany, the itineraries featured visits to different ports of call in Norway, such as Geiranger, Alesund and Flaam.

After offering cruises to Western Europe and England during the 2023-24 winter, the MSC Euribia recently kicked off a second summer program in the Norwegian Fjords.

In November, the 4,888-guest ship is scheduled to leave Europe for the first time for a winter program in the Middle East.

Sailing from Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Doha, the ship offers seven-night cruises to the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Bahrain through early April 2025.