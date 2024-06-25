Itinerary Breakdown: Celestyal Expands Operations

Expanding its year-round operations in 2025, 2026 and early 2027, Celestyal is introducing new itineraries in the Mediterranean and the Middle East.

According to the company, the new programs aim to broaden its offerings, with new ports of call and destinations.

In Europe, both the Celestyal Journey and the Celestyal Discovery are set for expanded offerings in the Mediterranean and the Aegean.

After joining the company’s fleet in late 2023, the Celestyal Journey will sail two seven-night itineraries during the summer.

The ship’s program includes:

The “Heavenly Adriatic” cruise, departing from Athens with a late stay in Dubrovnik and full-day calls in Kefalonia, Kotor, Bari and Corfu, as well as Katakolo. According to Celestyal, prices for the itinerary start at $919 per person.

The “Heavenly Adriatic” cruise is also available with an alternative itinerary that features a visit to Venice (Marghera), in Italy. Departing from Athens, the voyage features full-day calls in Kotor, Split, Venice (Marghera) and Katakolo. Prices start at $919 per person, Celestyal said.

In 2025 and 2026, the Celestyal Journey also offers the “Idyllic Aegean,” which departs from Athens and includes full-day visits to Kusadasi, Rhodes, Crete, Santorini and Milos, as well as a full day and late stay in Mykonos. Prices start at $919 per person, Celestyal said.

The “Idyllic Aegean” sailings can also be combined with the “Heavenly Adriatic” sailings on select dates, creating 14-night voyages, with prices starting from $1,529 per person.

Celestyal’s newest ship, the Celestyal Discovery, will continue to offer shorter rotating itineraries during the summer season.

Itineraries for the vessel include:

The three-night “Iconic Aegean” cruise, departing from Athens and visiting Mykonos, Kusadasi, Patmos, Crete and Santorini. According to Celestyal, prices start at $359 per person.

The four-night “Iconic Aegean” cruise, departing from Athens and calling at Mykonos, Kusadasi, Patmos, Rhodes, Crete and Santorini. Prices start at $459 per person, Celestyal said.

According to the company, the new schedule in the Mediterranean differentiates Celestyal from most cruise lines due to a greater number of visited destinations.

The “Heavenly Adriatic” cruise visits four countries in seven nights, the company added, including less-visited ports like Bari, in Italy’s Apulia region.

Joining the Celestyal Journey in the region, the Celestyal Discovery is set to offer winter itineraries in the Middle East starting in 2025.

The ship’s program features rotating three- and four-night itineraries from November to March, including:

A three-night “Iconic Arabia” cruise, departing from Abu Dhabi, calling at Doha (Qatar) and Sir Bani Yas Island (UAE). According to Celestyal, prices start at $319 per person.

The program also features a four-night “Iconic Arabia” cruise, departing from Abu Dhabi and calling at Fujairah (UAE), Muscat and Khasab (both Oman). Prices start at $399 per person, the company said.

Guests can also combine the itineraries into a seven-night “Gulf Icons” sailing. Prices start at $729 per person.

After debuting in the Middle East in late 2024, the Celestyal Journey will continue to homeport in Doha for the “Desert Days” itinerary.

The operation is part of a three-year partnership with the region, which will see the ship making maiden calls to Khasab, Dubai, Sir Bani Yas Island, Abu Dhabi and Bahrain.

An overnight Dubai option features on these itineraries, with passengers also being able to start and end their cruise at the port, Celestyal said.

The “Desert Days” itinerary debuts on November 9, 2024, with special sailings also on offer, including festive cruises, plus Qatar and Abu Dhabi Grand Prix departures.

The announcement means that the Celestyal Discovery will no longer sail the “Three Continents” itinerary.

Customers on the six affected departures at the end of 2025 have been contacted in advance and either reimbursed or offered alternative cruises, Celestyal said.