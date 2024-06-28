Carnival’s Weinstein: Starlink is a Game Changer

Carnival Corporation is now using SpaceX’s Starlink high-speed internet on its entire fleet after completing the roll out across all ships in May.

According to the company’s president and CEO, Josh Weinstein, the service is a game-changer for the company’s onboard connectivity.

“We completed the rollout of Starlink this quarter, another revenue uplift opportunity and a real game-changer for our onboard connectivity experience, enabling us to deliver the same high-speed Wi-Fi service available on land throughout our fleet,” he said during the company’s second quarter earnings call.

“Not only does this technology provide our guests with more flexibility to stay connected, it enables our crew to stay in touch with friends and loved ones, and it enhances our onboard operational systems, a win-win-win,” he added.

Weinstein said that the enhanced connectivity is part of Carnival Corporation’s strategy for its onboard experience, which is leading the company to reinvest in bandwidth.

“We’re spending more on bandwidth than we ever have, and it’s generating outsized returns because people love the service. It’s land like and it’s something people are willing to pay for,” he explained.

“So, there’s examples up and down the P&L where we’re very happy to reinvest to drive the right behaviors to get the revenue that we’re looking for.”

Carnival Corporation began its fleetwide rollout of Starlink in December 2022 with Carnival Cruise Line and AIDA Cruises ships.

The company’s other brands, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises Australia, Costa Cruises, P&O Cruises UK and Cunard, followed later.

According to the company, the Starlink service allows guests to use the high-speed, low-latency connectivity to stay connected while onboard, streaming content and working remotely.

Brands like Holland America Line announced a strong surge in guest satisfaction after the introduction of the service.

Seabourn also highlighted positive feedback about the service, which is also available in remote parts of the world onboard its two expedition ships.