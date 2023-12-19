Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Holland America Sees Strong Guest Satisfaction with Starlink Internet

Westerdam in Sydney

Holland America Line has seen a surge in guest satisfaction with internet service as the cruise line completes the installation of SpaceX’s Starlink high-speed internet on 11 ships in its fleet, according to a press release. 

Holland America Line first installed Starlink Internet on the Koningsdam in April 2023 while the final ship, the Nieuw Amsterdam, was outfitted with the technology in mid-December during drydock.

Since installing  Starlink high-speed internet, the cruise has seen increased satisfaction scores along with stronger bandwidth in key regions.

 “Holland America Line’s commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technologies underscores our dedication to delivering an exceptional experience to our guests and team members,” said Gus Antorcha, president of Holland America Line.

“The successful integration of Starlink represents a strategic move to embrace innovation and elevate connectivity and convenience while cruising.”

“We’ve heard from guests the new Starlink high-speed internet is better than they expected while cruising,” said Kathleen Erickson, vice president of technology for Holland America Line. “For guests who are working remotely from our ships, it has been a game-changer. And for team members who rely on the internet to stay connected with family back home, this is an important improvement.”

 

