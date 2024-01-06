Seabourn’s Fleet Now Equipped with SpaceX Starlink Internet

Seabourn’s fleet is now equipped with SpaceX’s Starlink satellite technology, according to a press release.

“Following the positive feedback we received from our guests from the successful rollout of Starlink’s enhanced connectivity on our expedition ships, we are thrilled to share that both our ocean and expedition ships in our ultra-luxury fleet now feature Starlink. Our guests can now choose to connect or disconnect as they wish during their extraordinary journeys with Seabourn,” said Natalya Leahy, president of Seabourn.

“Whether exploring the polar regions, cruising the Mediterranean, or navigating across the oceans, our guests can now enjoy an even more dependable connection, enabling them to effortlessly share those cherished ‘Seabourn Moments’ and experiences with their loved ones when they are sailing with us,” she added.

“We are so proud to provide a high level of enhanced technology for our guests who want to stay connected, whether it’s sharing their personal experiences with friends and family or staying connected with work,” added Kathleen Erickson, Seabourn’s vice president of technology. “Having this technology will only enhance their experience when they sail on Seabourn.”

Starlink internet service is now available on Seabourn’s two expedition ships, the Seabourn Venture and Seabourn Pursuit, as well as its ocean ships, the Seabourn Sojourn, Seabourn Quest, Seabourn Encore and Seabourn Ovation.