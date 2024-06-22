A Look at the Inaugural Season of the Silver Ray

After being delivered by Meyer Werft in May, the Silver Ray recently entered service for Silversea Cruises in Europe.

Set to spend its maiden season in the Mediterranean, the LNG-powered ship is now in the middle of her inaugural summer season in the Mediterranean.

Cruise Industry News takes a closer look at some of the highlights of the inaugural deployment of the Silver Ray.

Inaugural Cruise

Date: June 15, 2024

Length: 12 nights

Homeports: Lisbon (Portugal) to Civitavecchia (Italy)

Itinerary: Cádiz, Málaga, Valencia, Palma de Mallorca, Barcelona and Palamos (Spain); Saint Tropez (France); Monte Carlo (Monaco); and Livorno (Italy)

The Silver Ray embarked on its maiden voyage earlier this month. After a christening ceremony in Portugal, the vessel departed from Lisbon for a 12-night cruise to ports in Spain, France, Monaco and Italy.

Sailing to Civitavecchia, , the open-jaw cruise features visits to less-visited destinations in the Western Mediterranean, such as Saint Tropez, Palamos and Monaco.

Tyrrhenian and Adriatic

Date: June 27, 2025

Length: 11 nights

Homeports: Civitavecchia to Fusina/Venice (Italy)

Itinerary: Naples, Sorrento, Palermo, Palermo, Syracuse and Trieste (Italy); Valletta (Malta); Kotor (Montenegro); Split and Zadar (Croatia)

The Silver Ray’s maiden season also features cruises to the Eastern Mediterranean, including this 11-night itinerary to the Tyrrhenian and the Adratic Seas.

According to Silversea, the cruise allows guests to explore Italy and Croatia with visits to 11 ports of call, including Naples, Sorrento and Split. Before ending in Venice, the one-way voyage also features visits to Kotor, Montenegro, and Valletta, Malta.

Greek Isles and Turkey

Date: August 17, 2024

Length: 8 nights

Homeport: Piraeus (Greece)

Itinerary: Nafplion, Mykonos, Rhodes, Santorini and Chania (Greece); Kusadasi and Bodrum (Turkey)

Starting in August, the Silver Ray explores the Greek Islands and Turkey with itineraries that focus on the Aegean Sea.

As part of this eight-night itinerary, the 728-guest vessel is set to visit Nafplion, Mykonos, Crete, Santorini and Chania. Sailing roundtrip from Piraeus (Athens), the cruise also features visits to Turkey’s Bodrum and Kusadasi.

Sicily, Corsica, Tunisia and More

Date: November 12, 2024

Length: 11 nights

Homeports: Civitavecchia (Italy) to Barcelona (Spain)

Itinerary: Naples, Syracuse, Palermo and Cagliari (Italy); Valletta (Malta); Tunis (Tunisia); and Palma de Mallorca (Spain)

Before wrapping up its maiden season in Europe, the Silver Ray also offers a unique itinerary sailing from Italy to Spain.

With ports of call in Sicily, Corsica, Malta and the Balearics, the 11-night cruise sails from Civitavecchia to Barcelona and features a total of nine destinations in four countries: Spain, Italy, Malta and Tunisia.

Iberia and Morocco

Date: November 23, 2024

Length: 11 nights

Homeports: Barcelona (Spain) to Lisbon (Portugal)

Itinerary: Valencia, Cartagena, Málaga and Cádiz (Spain); Gibraltar (United Kingdom); Casablanca and Tangier (Morocco)

The Silver Ray offers an 11-night itinerary to Iberia and Morocco in late November. Sailing just before the ship’s first transatlantic crossing to North America, the itinerary features visits to destinations in Spain, the UK, Morocco and Portugal.

Among the ports of call are Gibraltar, Casablanca and Tangier, as well as Valencia, Cartagena and Málaga.