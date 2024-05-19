Vision of the Seas to Return to Baltimore

The Vision of the Seas will become the first cruise ship to return to Baltimore following the incident with the Francis Scott Key Bridge.

According to the Port of Baltimore, the Royal Caribbean International vessel is set to sail from the Cruise Maryland Terminal on May 25, 2024.

On that day, the 1996-built ship is scheduled to resume service following a drydock that is currently taking place in Grand Bahama Island.

Upon its return to Baltimore, the Vision of the Seas will offer a five-night cruise to Bermuda that includes an overnight stop in King’s Wharf.

With the Baltimore Harbor closed since late March, the Vision of the Seas was temporarily sailing from the port of Norfolk, Virgini

Continuing its year-round program on the East Coast, the ship is set to offer a series of five- to nine-night cruises to Bermuda and the Bahamas.

In addition to King’s Wharf, the itineraries include visits to Nassau and Royal Caribbean’s private island destination, Perfect Day at Cococay.

Starting in November, the Vision also offers itineraries to the Caribbean and Florida, with planned visits to Port Canaveral, St. Maarten, Dominica, St. Croix, St. Lucia and more.

The Carnival Pride may also return to Baltimore this month. According to a statement sent to guests, Carnival Cruise Line is planning to have the ship back in Maryland on May 26, 2024.

Pride’s upcoming cruise is set to sail from Norfolk, the company said, but is expected to return to Baltimore to disembark guests and start its next sailing.

Like the Vision of the Seas, the Carnival Pride was based year-round in Baltimore before the Francis Scott Key Bridge incident.

Struck by a cargo ship, the bridge collapsed in late March, blocking the maritime channel that serves as the main access to the Port of Baltimore.