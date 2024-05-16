Carnival Cruise Line Plans Return to Baltimore

Carnival Cruise Line is planning to return to Baltimore with the Carnival Pride on May 26, 2024.

According to a statement sent to guests booked on the ship’s upcoming cruise, discussions are currently underway with the U.S. Coast Guard, the state of Maryland and Port of Baltimore officials.

“Notable progress has been made to clear the channel, and we have been given a strong indication that cruise traffic can return to Baltimore before the end of May,” the company explained.

Based on guidance from port officials, Carnival plans to start Pride’s upcoming cruise in Norfolk on May 19, 2024.

The sailing, however, is now expected to conclude in Baltimore, the company added in the prepared statement.

“Because of this operational plan, we are encouraging guests to use our complementary bus service between Baltimore and Norfolk for embarkation,” Carnival continued.

This way, passengers that plan to drive to their cruise won’t need to return to Norfolk to get their cars, the company noted.

“Carnival will be chartering buses for all those who sign up and pre-register for the service,” the cruise line added.

In appreciation of their understanding, guests are being provided with a $100 per stateroom onboard credit, the statement added.

The Carnival Pride is set to offer a seven-night cruise on May 19, 2024. Sailing to the Bahamas, the voyage features visits to Nassau, Freeport and Princess Cays.

The Port of Baltimore has been closed to cruise ship traffic for the past two months due to the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge.

The incident was caused by the container ship Dali, which struck the bridge in the early hours of March 26, 2024.

Previously sailing from Baltimore on a year-round basis, the Carnival Pride repositioned to Norfolk during the period.

Currently undergoing a drydock in the Bahamas, Royal Caribbean’s Vision of the Seas was also repositioned to Norfolk due to the incident.