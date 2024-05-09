SH Diana Completes First Year in Service

The SH Diana recently marked its one-year anniversary sailing for Swan Hellenic.

Built by the Helsinki Shipyard in Finland, the expedition ship was delivered to the company on March 31, 2023.

After heading to Italy, the SH Diana kicked off its inaugural season in Palermo in mid-April. Named “Mysteries of Carthage and the Moors,” the ship’s maiden voyage sailed for ten days and featured visits to different destinations in North Africa, Spain and Portugal.

The 192-guest vessel then offered a repositioning cruise to the Netherlands before being christened in Amsterdam in early May.

During an inaugural ceremony, the SH Diana was named by Valerie Ann Wilson, founder and CEO of Valerie Wilson Travel, alongside the cruise line’s senior management representatives and VIP guests.

The 12,100-ton ship then offered cruises to the Scandinavian Fjords before proceeding to the Arctic for a summer program sailing to destinations in Svalbard, Iceland, Greenland and more.

Currently cruising in the Caribbean after an inaugural winter program in Antarctica, the SH Diana is scheduled to return to the Arctic for the summer.