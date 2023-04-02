Swan Hellenic Takes Delivery of SH Diana

Swan Hellenic announced that it had taken delivery of its newest ship, the SH Diana from the Helsinki Shipyard on Friday, March 31, adding that the ship will pass through the Kiel Canal tomorrow night.

“We’re delighted to have taken delivery of this exceptionally beautiful and versatile new 5-star vessel,” said Swan Hellenic CEO Andrea Zito. “As the largest ship in our fleet, she is the first to be outfitted with large tender boats as well as expedition zodiacs, offering guests a wide variety of extraordinary in-depth experiences seeing what others don’t.”

The SH Diana is now on its way to Palermo for the ten-night Mysteries of Carthage and the Moors inaugural cruise, the ten-night, exploring locations in North Africa before crossing the “Pillars of Hercules” to Seville and Lisbon.

On April 25, the cruise line’s newest ship will depart Lisbon on a nine-night Historic Ports of the Western Seaboard cruise, exploring the coasts of Spain, France, Belgium and the Netherlands to reach Amsterdam.

When it arrives on May 4, a christening ceremony will be held with the luxury travel industry icon Valerie Wilson serving as godmother and naming the ship, before it embarks on cruises of the Scandinavian fjords and a full Arctic season.