Swan Hellenic Officially Names SH Diana

Swan Hellenic announced that its third ship, the SH Diana, has been officially named in a ceremony that took place in Amsterdam, after which it departed for the Arctic.

Swan Hellenic CEO Andrea Zito said: “I would again like to congratulate everyone at Helsinki Shipyard for their superb achievements in creating this exceptional new ship. We are delighted with the quality of their work, creating another unique presence on the waves, and very much look forward to the new era SH Diana heralds, taking cultural expedition cruising worldwide.”

The ship was named by Valerie Ann Wilson, founder and CEO of Valerie Wilson Travel, alongside the cruise line’s senior management representatives, VIP guests, media and cruise and members of the cruise and travel industry from across the world.

The naming celebration was followed by a Gala Dinner onboard, marking the official launch of the new restaurant Maris, as part of a new partnership with JRE-Jeunes Restaurateurs.

“I really am so proud to be godmother to this wonderful new ship. It takes Swan Hellenic’s hallmark contemporary lifestyle elegance to new levels and is a fabulous expression of the way Swan Hellenic really want us to be explorers and discover the world. I’m not just excited to depart on the Norwegian cruise this evening, but also look forward to joining SH Diana’s explorations worldwide to places that even an industry veteran like me has never heard of,” said Wilson.

Photo Credit: Singapore Cruise Society