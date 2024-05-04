Oceania Cruises’ Vista Completes First Year in Service

Oceania Cruises’ Vista is completing its first year of service this month. After being delivered by the Fincantieri shipyard, the 67,000-ton cruise ship was officially welcomed into the company’s fleet on May 8, 2023.

On that day, the Vista was christened during a special ceremony held in Valletta, Malta. The chef, author and restaurateur Giada De Laurentiis served as the ship’s godmother during the event, which also included an exclusive 60-minute concert by musician Harry Connick, Jr.

A few days after the christening ceremony, the Vista departed on its first revenue sailing on May 13, 2023.

Sailing from Civitavecchia to Trieste, the seven-night cruise sailed to the Western and Eastern Mediterranean, featuring visits to destinations in Italy, Greece and Croatia.

The Vista then continued to offer itineraries in Southern Europe before repositioning to North America in early September.

Following a fall program in Canada & New England, the vessel repositioned later repositioned to Miami ahead of spending the 2023-24 winter season in the Caribbean.

In 2024, the 1,200-guest cruise ship is set to return to Europe for a second summer season in the Mediterranean.

Extending through December, the program features seven- to 22-night cruises departing from various ports in the region, such as Trieste and Civitavecchia, Italy; Istanbul, Turkey; Barcelona, Spain; and Piraeus, Greece.

After a second winter season in the Caribbean, the ship is scheduled to debut in Northern Europe for the 2025 summer.

The Vista is also scheduled to sail Oceania Cruises’ 2026 180-day Around the World. Marking the first time the global cruise is offered by one of the company’s newest ships, the vessel is set to sail from PortMiami on January 6, 2026.

During the cruise, the Vista is scheduled to cross three oceans, sailing to Southeast Asia, the South Pacific, Europe and South America, while visiting a total of 101 ports of call across 43 countries and territories.