Oceania Cruises Officially Welcomes Vista

Oceania Cruises has christened its newest ship Vista at a christening ceremony held on May 8, in Valletta, Malta, according to a press release.

“We have been eagerly awaiting this historic day as we christen our first new ship in more than ten years and pave the way for an exciting future,” said Frank A. Del Rio, president of Oceania Cruises. “The world-class experience of this beautiful ceremony perfectly aligns with Vista’s impeccable onboard experience, which features a stunning design, exceptional entertainment, top-notch service and innovative culinary delights. We are so thankful to our team members and partners worldwide who have worked tirelessly to bring us to Vista’s grand debut.”

The ship was christened by its godmother, chef, author and restaurateur Giada De Laurentiis, while guests were treated to an exclusive performance from musician Harry Connick, Jr.

“I am so honored to have been chosen as godmother of this incredible new ship and be a part of this glorious night in Malta,” said Giada De Laurentiis. “From amazing culinary experiences to thoughtful details at every turn, Vista is truly a dream ship. Cheers to this inaugural season and to everyone who sails aboard her.”

Accommodating up to 1,200 guests, the Vista features eight bars and 11 onboard culinary venues including Aquamar Kitchen, The Bakery at Baristas and new signature restaurant, Ember. De Laurentiis will create two signature dishes to be served in Toscana, the authentic Italian specialty restaurant and in The Grand Dining Room.

Once De Laurentis officially named and christened the ship, guests enjoyed a 60-minute concert by Connick.

“I’ve been honored to perform at countless special occasions but have to say that celebrating this beautiful ship’s entry into service was extra special,” said Harry Connick, Jr. “Bon voyage, Vista.”