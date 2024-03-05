Oceania Announces 2026 Around the World Voyage Aboard Vista

Oceania Cruises announced its inaugural 180-day 2026 Around the World voyage aboard the Vista.

The 2026 circumnavigation will visit 101 ports across 43 countries. Bookings officially open on March 13, 2024.

Sailing from Miami on January 6, the Vista will cross three oceans, exploring Southeast Asia and Australia, island-hopping in the South Pacific, visiting ports in Europe and exploring South American cities.

“After the remarkable success of our most recent world cruises, we have been eagerly anticipating the opportunity to present travelers with an even more extraordinary experience for our 2026 voyage,” remarked Frank A. Del Rio, president of Oceania Cruises. “With that, we are excited to announce that Vista, Oceania Cruises’ pinnacle of luxury and newest ship, will circumnavigate the globe artfully intertwining diverse continents, enriching cultures, and mouthwatering cuisines, creating an unforgettable tapestry of exploration for our guests. With this new voyage, we are excited to offer a rare chance to experience the world from an entirely new perspective – and further forward the future of global cruising.”

This world voyage features over 80 UNESCO World Heritage sites across 101 destinations, including 11 overnight stays. Prices start at $59,699 per person for the French Veranda Stateroom category.