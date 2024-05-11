MSC Magnifica to Reposition to Europe in 2025

Previously scheduled to offer short cruises to the Bahamas, the MSC Magnifica is now set to sail in Europe during the summer season of 2025.

Joining MSC Cruises’ lineup in the Western Mediterranean, the 2010-built cruise ship will offer a new seven-night itinerary to Italy, France, and Spain.

The itinerary, which is set to run between early May and early October 2025, includes visits to Genoa, Marseille, Valencia and Tarragona.

With only one day at sea, the itinerary also includes stops in Civitavecchia and Livorno, from where guests can visit Rome and Pisa, respectively.

Following the summer program, the MSC Magnifica is scheduled to offer varying itineraries in the Western Mediterranean before kicking off MSC Cruises’ 2026 World Cruise.

Taking over the global voyage from the MSC Poesia, the 2,550-guest vessel is set to depart from Genoa on January 6, 2026.

During the 119-day world voyage,, the 89,600-ton ship is scheduled to travel 36,000 nautical miles and visit 47 destinations in 32 countries and five continents.

Currently sailing from PortMiami, the MSC Magnifica has been offering three- and four-night cruises to the Bahamas and Florida since late 2023.

In addition to Nassau, Freeport, and Key West, the vessel’s itineraries also include visits to MSC Cruises’ private island destination, Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve.

Now, the MSC Seascape is scheduled to offer three- to seven-night cruises to the Caribbean and the Bahamas departing from PortMiami in 2025.

After entering service next April, the 5,400-guest MSC World America is also set to sail from the South Florida homeport on a year-round basis.

MSC Cruises’ fleet in the United States for the summer of 2025 also includes the MSC Meraviglia sailing from New York City and the MSC Seashore sailing from Port Canaveral.