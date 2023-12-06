MSC Cruises Opens Sales for 2026 World Cruise

MSC Cruises has opened sales for its 2026 World Cruise 2026 onboard the MSC Magnifica.

The 119-day adventure departs on January 4, 2026, from the Italian port of Civitavecchia with embarkation also available at Genoa, Marseille and Barcelona on January 5, 6 and 7 respectively.

Spanning five continents and traveling 36,000 nautical miles, the MSC Magnifica will visit 47 destinations in 32 countries, with overnight stays in San Francisco, Honolulu, Auckland, Sydney, Manila, Tokyo and Dubai, plus 46 full-day calls along the journey.

The ship will cross the Atlantic Ocean from Europe to explore Caribbean islands and then sail through the Panama Canal.

Sailing along the west coast of Central America, the MSC Magnifica will call in Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Guatemala and Mexico before heading to San Francisco.

The ship will also cross the Pacific Ocean with visits to Hawaii, Samoa, Fiji, New Zealand and Australia.

From there, the ship will set course for Asia, visiting countries including the Philippines, Japan, China, Vietnam, Singapore and Malaysia.

Finally, the MSC Magnifica will sail the Indian Ocean to the Gulf region of the Middle East visiting the United Arab Emirates and Oman before heading back to the Mediterranean via the Suez Canal.