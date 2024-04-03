Vision of the Seas to Sail from Norfolk

With the port of Baltimore closed until further notice, Royal Caribbean International’s Vision of the Seas is temporarily moving to Norfolk.

According to the company, the port in Virginia was chosen as the homeport for the vessel’s upcoming cruises, which were originally set to depart from the Cruise Maryland Terminal.

“After the recent bridge collapse, Baltimore will not be prepared to safely embark guests on April 4, 2024,” Royal Caribbean explained in a statement sent to booked guests.

“After exploring all options, Norfolk, Virginia, was the best temporary alternate homeport for the Vision of the Seas,” the company added.

All passengers must proceed directly to Norfolk, where check-in procedures will take place, Royal Caribbean added.

“Space in the terminal can only accommodate a specific number of guests, so it’s critical that you adhere to your arrival time,” the company added, noting that passengers need to arrive no later than 3:30 PM.

For the April 4 departure, passengers who booked flights and transfers through Royal Caribbean and have been impacted will automatically receive emails with updated arrangements.

Guests who pre-purchased air and transfers independently are being encouraged to reach out to their carrier to arrange alternate accommodations.

“If you currently have pre-scheduled transportation for your arrival (such as flight, train travel or car rental) and incur a change fee, we will cover up to $200 USD per person for domestic changes, or up to $400 USD per person for international changes,” Royal Caribbean said.

Any new travel that needs to be purchased will also be eligible for up to $200 USD per person reimbursements, the company added.

“We’re terribly sorry for the unexpected change, your safety is always our highest priority,” Royal Caribbean said.

The City of Norfolk website points out that all cruises onboard the Vision of the Seas scheduled to sail in April are currently expected to depart from Norfolk.

Homeporting in Baltimore on a year-round basis, the Vision of the Seas offers a series of five- to 12-night cruises to Bermuda, the Caribbean, the Bahamas and Canada & New England.