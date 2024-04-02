MSC Sinfonia Resumes Service After Winter Layup

After seeing its entire winter schedule cancelled due to the geopolitical situation in Israel, the MSC Sinfonia has resumed service as of March 24.

Setting sail on its first cruise in nearly four months, the MSC Cruises vessel kicked off a program of seven-night cruises to the Eastern Mediterranean.

Visiting destinations in Greece, Italy and Croatia, the Sinfonia is scheduled to sail from Maghera – a port near the Italian city of Venice – every Sunday through mid-November.

The regular itinerary sails to Split, Piraeus, Mykonos and Brindisi – where passengers can also start the cruise.

Some of the cruises replace the visit to Split with a call in Zadar, a town known as the oldest continuously inhabited place in Croatia.

In November, the MSC Sinfonia is scheduled to reposition to Piraeus for a series of week-long cruises to Greece, Turkey and Italy.

Set to be offered during the entire 2024-25 winter season, the itineraries feature visits to Piraeus, Istanbul, Corfu, Bari and Izmir. Apart from Corfu, passengers will be able to board the ship at any of the ports of call.

Initially set to offer ten- and 11-night cruises to the Eastern Mediterranean and the Holy Land, the MSC Sinfonia spent the past winter season in layup.

With its itineraries cancelled due to the geopolitical situation in Israel and the Red Sea region, the vessel remained out of service in Italy since mid-November.

Before resuming service, the MSC Sinfonia also underwent a scheduled drydock at the Palumbo shipyard in Valletta, Malta.

The routine work included technical overhauls, class inspections, as well as general maintenance and upkeep of hotel areas.

Currently one of the oldest ships in the company’s fleet, the Sinfonia first entered service in 2002. Originally built for Festival Cruises, the vessel was acquired by MSC Cruises in 2005.

As part of a €200-million fleet modernization plan, the 65,542-ton vessel was lengthened in 2015, receiving additional cabins, new features, and several updates to public areas and staterooms.