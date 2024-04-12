MSC Sets Sail for Success in Brazil, Welcoming Over 670,000 Guests

MSC Cruises is celebrating a successful 2023-24 season in Brazil.

During a recent event held onboard the MSC Seaview, the company highlighted its local program in the region, as well as an increase in its sourcing operation in the country.

According to Adrian Ursilli, MSC Cruises Country Manager in Brazil, a total of 670,000 guests boarded the ships during the 2023-24 season.

The figure includes foreign guests who arrived in the country onboard MSC ships, in addition to Brazilian passengers who boarded the company’s vessels in both South America and international destinations.

“It is with great enthusiasm and gratitude that I see these extraordinary achievements. The 2023-24 season was a period of notable growth and, above all, of strengthening our work and partnerships,” said Ursilli.

According to Ursilli, the season was the largest in the company’s history and included a total of seven ships.

While five vessels served the Brazilian market, another two called on the country too.

Departing from Argentina and Uruguay, the MSC Musica sailed to a variety of South American destinations on a regular basis.

One of the highlights of the season, the MSC Poesia visited the country during MSC’s 2024 World Cruise.

The operation marked the company’s debut on the Amazon River, with visits to new destinations in the region.

Among the vessels serving the Brazilian market was the MSC Grandiosa, which became the largest cruise ship ever to sail in South America.

The vessel, along with the MSC Seaview, the MSC Preziosa, the MSC Lirica and the MSC Armonia helped drive high satisfaction from the local guests, Ursilli said.

“We deployed state-of-the-art ships to the country. But also very diverse and varied itineraries, for all types of clients,” he added.

Sailing from six different homeports, MSC offered over 150 cruises to over 20 destinations in Brazil, Argentina and Uruguay. After starting in late October, the local season runs through mid-April.

MSC also had15 full-ship charters, celebrated 69 marriages onboard and embarked over 670 affinity groups.