MSC Cruises Sails to the Amazon River for the First Time

A MSC Cruises ship sailed the Amazon River for the first time earlier this month.

As part of the company’s 2024 world cruise, the MSC Poesia marked the company’s debut on the Brazilian waterway and also made several maiden visits to destinations in the region.

After entering the river on March 9, the ship offered scenic cruising along the Amazon Forest before arriving in Manaus, the capital city of the Amazonas state, on March 13.

Following an overnight call, the Poesia then headed to the Pará state, visiting Alter do Chão on March 16 and Belém on March 18.

The ship’s itinerary also included two technical stops in Fazendinha, in the Amapá state, on March 11 and March 17.

In a major milestone for the company, the operation marked the first time a MSC Cruises ship sailed to Brazil’s North Region.

Before reaching the Amazon River, the MSC Poesia also visited maritime ports in the country, including Salvador and Rio de Janeiro.

The 2,550-guest vessel is offering a 120-night itinerary that began in Italy in early January. Before ending in Germany in May, the global voyage is set to make visits to a total of 52 destinations in 31 different countries and territories.

After visiting Brazil, the ship sailed to the Caribbean, for destinations such as Barbados and the Bahamas, where the Poesia is set to visit MSC’s private island destination, Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve.

In addition to the Poesia, a total of six MSC Cruises ships visited Brazil and South America during the 2023-24 winter season.

The MSC Seaview, the MSC Preziosa, the MSC Musica, the MSC Lirica and the MSC Armonia served the national market during the season, which started in October and is set to end in mid-April.

After debuting in the region in November, the MSC Grandiosa completes the local fleet as the largest cruise ship in Brazil.