Carnival Pride Repositions to the East Coast

After completing its winter 2023-24 program in Tampa, the Carnival Pride recently repositioned to the East Coast. The Carnival Cruise Line vessel is now offering a series of seven- to 14-night cruises departing from Norfolk.

The itineraries were initially scheduled to depart from the Port of Baltimore, which remains closed following the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge.

As part of its new year-round program, the Carnival Pride is set to offer seven-night cruises to the Bahamas and the Caribbean through late May.

In addition to three days at sea, the itineraries feature visits to destinations in the region, such as Freeport, Nassau and Grand Turk.

The Carnival Pride is also scheduled to visit two of Carnival Corporation’s private destinations in the Bahamas, Half Moon Cay and Princess Cays.

In late May, the ship is set to offer a Carnival Journey to Greenland and Canada. The 14-night cruise sails to a total of five destinations, including Corner Brook, St. Anthony and Sydney.

Before returning to its homeport, the itinerary – which will be repeated later in the summer – also features visits to two destinations in Greenland: Qaqortoq and Nanortalik.

The Carnival Pride is expected to reposition to Baltimore once the city’s harbor and its water channel reopen for ship traffic.

Built in the early 2000s, the Pride is part of Carnival Cruise Line’s Spirit Class. In April 2023, the vessel underwent a significant refurbishment in Spain.

During the drydock, the 88,500-ton vessel received Carnival’s new livery, in addition to enhancements and new features.

Among them is the Heroes Tribute Bar & Lounge, a venue that salutes the U.S. military and is also present onboard other ships in the fleet.

The 2,100-guest vessel also got an upgraded Cloud 9 Spa and Fitness Center, which now offers new equipment and a fresh look.