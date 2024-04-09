An Entire Cruise Fleet Sold for $9 million

A six-ship cruise fleet was recently sold for just $9 million as American Queen Voyage’s former assets were auctioned off as part of court bankruptcy proceedings.
Cruise Industry News looks at the ships and the individual sale prices.
American Queen
Capacity: 436 guests
Tonnage: 3,707
Year built: 1994
Type: Riverboat
Former names: N/A
Sale price: $2,150,000
New operator: American Cruise Lines
The American Queen was sold to American Cruise Lines for $2,150,000. Considered the largest river steamboat ever built, the 436-guest vessel was built in 1994 and had been sailing for American Queen Voyages since the company was founded in 2011.
American Empress
Capacity: 223 guests
Tonnage: 5,975
Year Built: 2003
Type: Riverboat
Former names: Empress of the North
Sale price: $1,600,000
New operator: American Cruise Lines
Also acquired by American Cruise Lines, the American Empress was sold for $1,600,000. Originally built as a coastal ship for Majestic America Line, the paddle-wheeler had been sailing in the Pacific Northwest region since debuting for AQV in 2014.
American Duchess
Capacity: 166 guests
Tonnage: 3,560
Year Built: 2017 (using the hull of 1995-built casino ship)
Type: Riverboat
Former names: Battendorf Capri
Sale price: $200,000
New operator: American Cruise Lines
The American Duchess was sold to American Cruise Lines for just $200,000. Built using the hull of a casino ship, the riverboat was designed as a classic paddle-wheeler and had entered service for American Queen Voyages in 2017.
American Countess
Capacity: 246 guests
Tonnage: 6,837
Year Built: 2020 (using the hull of 1995-built casino ship)
Type: Riverboat
Former names: Kanesville Queen
Sale price: $1,600,000
New operator: American Cruise Lines
Acquired by American Cruise Lines along with its river fleet mates, the American Countess was sold for $1,600,000. Designed as a classic paddle-wheeler, the vessel was purpose-built for American Queen Voyages and entered service in 2020.
Ocean Navigator
Capacity: 202 guests
Tonnage: 4,954
Year Built: 2001
Type: Coastal ship
Former names: Cape Cod Light, Coastal Queen 2, Clipper Discoverer and Sea Discoverer
Sale price: $950,500
New operator: TBD – bought by John Waggoner
The Ocean Navigator was sold along with its sister ship, the Ocean Voyager, for a total of $1,901,000. The coastal cruise ships, which originally entered service in 2001, were acquired by American Queen founder John Waggoner and are expected to enter service for a new operator.
Ocean Voyager
Capacity: 202 guests
Tonnage: 4,954
Year Built: 2001
Type: Coastal ship
Former names: Cape May Light, Sea Voyager, Saint Laurent and Sea Voyager
Sale price: $950,500
New operator: TBD – bought by John Waggoner
The Ocean Voyager was acquired by American Queen founder John Waggoner. Sold along with its sister ship Ocean Navigator for a total of $1,901,000, the 202-guest coastal cruise ship is now expected to enter service for a new operator following a refurbishment.