An Entire Cruise Fleet Sold for $9 million

A six-ship cruise fleet was recently sold for just $9 million as American Queen Voyage’s former assets were auctioned off as part of court bankruptcy proceedings.

Cruise Industry News looks at the ships and the individual sale prices.

American Queen

Capacity: 436 guests

Tonnage: 3,707

Year built: 1994

Type: Riverboat

Former names: N/A

Sale price: $2,150,000

New operator: American Cruise Lines

The American Queen was sold to American Cruise Lines for $2,150,000. Considered the largest river steamboat ever built, the 436-guest vessel was built in 1994 and had been sailing for American Queen Voyages since the company was founded in 2011.

American Empress

Capacity: 223 guests

Tonnage: 5,975

Year Built: 2003

Type: Riverboat

Former names: Empress of the North

Sale price: $1,600,000

New operator: American Cruise Lines

Also acquired by American Cruise Lines, the American Empress was sold for $1,600,000. Originally built as a coastal ship for Majestic America Line, the paddle-wheeler had been sailing in the Pacific Northwest region since debuting for AQV in 2014.

American Duchess

Capacity: 166 guests

Tonnage: 3,560

Year Built: 2017 (using the hull of 1995-built casino ship)

Type: Riverboat

Former names: Battendorf Capri

Sale price: $200,000

New operator: American Cruise Lines

The American Duchess was sold to American Cruise Lines for just $200,000. Built using the hull of a casino ship, the riverboat was designed as a classic paddle-wheeler and had entered service for American Queen Voyages in 2017.

American Countess

Capacity: 246 guests

Tonnage: 6,837

Year Built: 2020 (using the hull of 1995-built casino ship)

Type: Riverboat

Former names: Kanesville Queen

Sale price: $1,600,000

New operator: American Cruise Lines

Acquired by American Cruise Lines along with its river fleet mates, the American Countess was sold for $1,600,000. Designed as a classic paddle-wheeler, the vessel was purpose-built for American Queen Voyages and entered service in 2020.

Ocean Navigator

Capacity: 202 guests

Tonnage: 4,954

Year Built: 2001

Type: Coastal ship

Former names: Cape Cod Light, Coastal Queen 2, Clipper Discoverer and Sea Discoverer

Sale price: $950,500

New operator: TBD – bought by John Waggoner

The Ocean Navigator was sold along with its sister ship, the Ocean Voyager, for a total of $1,901,000. The coastal cruise ships, which originally entered service in 2001, were acquired by American Queen founder John Waggoner and are expected to enter service for a new operator.

Ocean Voyager

Capacity: 202 guests

Tonnage: 4,954

Year Built: 2001

Type: Coastal ship

Former names: Cape May Light, Sea Voyager, Saint Laurent and Sea Voyager

Sale price: $950,500

New operator: TBD – bought by John Waggoner

The Ocean Voyager was acquired by American Queen founder John Waggoner. Sold along with its sister ship Ocean Navigator for a total of $1,901,000, the 202-guest coastal cruise ship is now expected to enter service for a new operator following a refurbishment.