American Cruise Lines Purchases American Queen River Fleet

American Cruise Lines has purchased four American Queen Voyages river ships plus other assets, according to a court filing.

“American Cruise Lines is pleased to be the successful bidder for AQV’s river vessels. We look forward to announcing additional details after this portion of the Hornblower Holdings bankruptcy process concludes,” the company said in a statement.

Sale Prices:

American Queen: $2,150,000

American Empress: $1,600,000

American Countess: $1,600,000

American Duchess: $200,000

certain other related assets, including, among other things, trademarks associated with American Queen Voyages™ (“AQV”), website domain names associated with AQV, and certain business records: $750,000.

An auction was held for the assets, including the coastal ships, following American Queen’s bankruptcy, with American Cruise Lines emerging as the winner of the river fleet. It is unknown who emerged as the buyer of the two coastal ships in the company’s fleet, the Ocean Navigator and Ocean Voyager.