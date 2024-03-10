Renaissance Kicks Off CFC’s 2024 Cruise Season

The Renaissance recently kicked off the 2024 cruise season for Compagnie Française de Croisières (CFC).

After being laid up in Marseille for the past few weeks, the vessel is now entering its second year of service for the France-based cruise line.

Initially sailing from Le Havre, the Renaissance will offer a variety of three- to 15-night itineraries to Scandinavia, Western Europe, the British Islands and Iceland.

To start the season, the ship is currently offering a 15-night cruise to Norway. After departing from France, the itinerary includes visits to Alesund, Tromso, Alta, Hammerfest, Bodo, Maloy and Stavanger.

The Northern Europe program is also highlighted by a 14-night cruise to the British Islands in late June.

Also sailing roundtrip from Le Havre, the port-intensive itinerary features visits to popular destinations, as well as less common ports of call, such as Edinburgh, Belfast, Dublin, Scrabster, Holyhead, and the Isles of Sicily.

In early August, the Renaissance repositions to the Mediterranean for a series of cruises departing from Marseille.

Running through December, the schedule includes a wide range of distinct itineraries in the region, including the “Beauties of Italy.”

The 11-night cruise visits Palermo, Messina, Naples, Civitavecchia, Portoferraio, and Livorno. Before returning to Marseille, the itinerary also includes a stop in Ajaccio, Corsica.

Between September and October, the Renaissance will also offer five- to seven-night itineraries in the Aegean Sea and the Greek Islands departing from Heraklion and Chania.

These itineraries feature popular ports of call like Mykonos and Santorini, as well as lesser-visited destinations such as Kos and Milos.

Acquired from Seajets in 2022, the Renaissance was originally built for Holland America Line as the Maasdam.

The 1993-built ship underwent a comprehensive renovation in Northern France before debuting for CFC in mid-2023.

Aiming at the French-speaking markets, the ship was adapted to offer a “French identity,” according to CFC. This includes not only cruises departing from local ports but also customized entertainment and culinary offerings, in addition to French-speaking crew.