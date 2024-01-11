CFC’s Renaissance to Remain Out of Service Through February

According to a statement shared by Compagnie Française de Croisières (CFC), the Renaissance will be out of service for six weeks.

Instead of operating a series of winter cruises, the 1,285-guest vessel will remain docked at the port of Marseille through Feb. 22, CFC explained.

“We were informed that the client who had signed a privatization for the Renaissance was not respecting its contractual and financial obligations, which made it impossible to make the vessel available in January and February 2024,” the company add in an official announcement shared on its social media pages.

“Management regrets the failure of its partner and reserves its right to pursue legal actions in competent courts,” CFC said.

According to the company, the Renaissance is now set to resume service on Feb. 29 for a program in Northern Europe.

Based in Le Havre, the 1993-built ship is scheduled to offer different itineraries to Norway, the British Islands, Iceland, the North Cape and more.

The program also includes short cruises to Western Europe and the United Kingdom visiting England, Belgium, Holland and the Channel Islands.

CFC will take advantage of the laid-up time in Marseille to train its crew and carry out improvements to the experience onboard the Renaissance, the company said.

Formerly known as the Maasdam, the vessel originally entered service for Holland America Line, as the second ship in a series of vessels known as S-Class.

Acquired by CFC in 2022, the Renaissance kicked off service for the new startup cruise line in June 2023.

Aiming at the French-speaking market, the company offers a premium experience that includes not only itineraries departing from French ports but also customized entertainment and culinary, as well as French-speaking crew members.

Before entering service for CFC, the Renaissance underwent a major update at the Damen shipyard in Brest, Northern France.