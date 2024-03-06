MSC Cruises Turns Casinos Into Non-Smoking Areas

MSC Cruises is banning smoking from the casinos of at least two ships of its fleet, Cruise Industry News has learned.

According to onboard reports from social media, the MSC Signature Casino onboard the MSC Euribia and the Red Gem Casino onboard the MSC Virtuosa were turned into smoke-free areas on February 18, 2024.

At various online forums, past passengers reported that other MSC cruise ships have also banned smoking and vaping from their main casino areas earlier this month.

A separate smoking casino was reportedly added to some of the vessels, including the MSC Seascape and the MSC Seashore, which received a new gambling area near their Sports Bars.

The move comes a couple months after the addition of non-smoking casinos to all of Royal Caribbean International’s Oasis-Class ships.

The creation of smoke-free gambling areas was completed in December, with the opening of a Non-Smoking Casino Royale onboard the Symphony of the Seas.

While the 2022-built Wonder of the Seas already debuted with the separate area for non-smokers, the Oasis of the Seas, the Allure of the Seas and the Symphony of the Seas saw the new casinos retrofitted earlier in 2023.

Set to debut in July, the new Utopia of the Seas is also expected to feature a smokeless casino when it enters service.

Other cruise lines also made similar moves recently, including Holland America Line. In 2023, the Carnival-owned premium brand added non-smoking casinos to three ships, the Nieuw Statendam, the Rotterdam and the Koningsdam.

Earlier this year, Carnival Cruise Line added a smoke-free casino to the Carnival Vista during a routine drydock in Europe.

The space was created near the ship’s main casino, which was also expanded during the recent refurbishment.

Other brands, including Celebrity Cruises and Virgin Voyages, completely ban smoking in their casino areas.