Royal Caribbean Introduce Smoke-Free Casinos on All Oasis Class Ships

Royal Caribbean International is now offering smoke-free casinos on all of its five Oasis-Class cruise ships.

According to an update shared on the company’s social media profiles, the Symphony of the Seas recently became the latest ship to offer a Casino Royale Non-Smoking.

After the Oasis of the Seas, the Allure of the Seas, the Harmony of the Seas and the Wonder of the Seas, the 2018-built cruise ship saw its former Jazz Club converted into the new casino area.

Located near the vessel’s original Casino Royale on Deck 4, the new venue represents a 2,500 square foot addition to Symphony’s casino area.

The space received 46 new slot machines, in addition to three extra gambling tables and a dedicated kiosk and cashier window.

Guests will also be able to order drinks in the area with dedicated beverage service, Royal Caribbean said.

Closing out the Oasis Class, the new Utopia of the Seas is also scheduled to offer the smoking-free casino area when it enters service in mid-2024.

Currently the newest vessel in the series, the Wonder of the Seas also debuted with the smokeless gambling space in 2022.

The Oasis of the Seas, the Allure of the Seas and the Harmony of the Seas received the new space earlier this year.

The conversion of the Jazz Club into smoke-free casinos took approximately two weeks onboard each ship and was completed with the vessels in regular guest service.

Set to be surpassed by the new Icon Class in 2024, the Oasis Class currently includes the world’s largest cruise ships.

The first vessel in the series was the 2009-built Oasis of the Seas, which was followed by the Allure of the Seas in 2010, the Harmony of the Seas in 2016, the Symphony of the Seas in 2018 and the Wonder of the Seas in 2022.