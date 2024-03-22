Celestyal Discovery Sets Sail on Maiden Cruise

The Celestyal Discovery is now in service for Celestyal Cruises. After being acquired by the cruise line in late 2023, the ship began its inaugural season today.

Taking over the schedule originally announced for the Celestyal Olympia, the Discovery is set to offer a series of three- and four-night cruises to the Greek Isles and Turkey.

For its maiden voyage, the ship is offering Celestyal’s “Iconic Aegean” itinerary. The three-night cruise departs from Piraeus and includes visits to Mykonos, Patmos, Santorini and Kusadasi, where guests can also embark.

During its inaugural season with Celestyal Cruises, the Celestyal Discovery will also visit other destinations in the region, including Rhodes and Heraklion.

The Discovery’s 2024 program extends until mid-November when the ship will enter a four-month winter layup.

After resuming service, the Discovery is also scheduled to offer seven-night cruises in 2025, including the “Three Continents” itinerary.

With several departures scheduled for November and December, the cruise includes visits to five destinations in Israel, Turkey, Cyprus, Greece and Egypt, such as Ashdod, Kusadasi, Limassol, Rhodes, and Port Said.

Originally built for Carnival Corporation’s AIDA Cruises, the Celestyal Discovery first entered service in 2003 as the AIDAaura.

Before entering service for Celestyal, the vessel underwent a refurbishment in Greece, which included the addition of a new livery and the creation of new features and public areas.

The 42,400-ton ship now offers a selection of seven bars and four restaurants, as well as facilities that include a pool deck and a complete spa.

According to Celestyal Cruises, the Discovery is a mid-sized vessel that offers 633 staterooms, 62 of which have private balconies.

The ship’s dimensions allow for itineraries that feature a “unique blend of marquee destinations and more secluded gems,” the company added.

The Discovery is the second ship that entered service for Celestyal Cruises since 2023. After being acquired from Seajets, the Celestyal Journey debuted for the company last September.