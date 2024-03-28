A Look at The Mississippi River Fleet for 2024

With American Queen Voyages ceasing operations, the number of cruise ships on the Mississippi River is diminishing in 2024.

Two cruise lines are set to offer itineraries along the U.S. domestic waterway this year, including American Cruise Lines and Viking.

Cruise Industry News lists all of the vessels sailing on the Mississippi in 2024.

American Serenade

Cruise Line: American Cruise Lines

Type: Modern riverboat

Built: 2023

Capacity: 175 guests

Tonnage: 5,148

After entering service for American Cruise Lines in 2023, the American Serenade will be the newest cruise ship in operation on the Mississippi River this year.

For its second season, the 175-guest vessel is currently offering itineraries that cover the entire length of the Mississippi River and also include sailings to other waterways, such as the Ohio, the Cumberland, and the Tennessee.

American Symphony

Cruise Line: American Cruise Lines

Type: Modern riverboat

Built: 2022

Capacity: 175 guests

Tonnage: 5,148

Custom-designed to sail on the Mississippi, the American Symphony is marking its third season on the river in 2024.

Part of American Cruise Lines’ Modern Riverboat Series, the 2022-built vessel is set to offer a series of itineraries along both the Lower and Upper Mississippi, in addition to cruises that also sail to the Tennessee, Cumberland and Ohio rivers.

American Melody

Cruise Line: American Cruise Lines

Type: Modern riverboat

Built: 2021

Capacity: 175 guests

Tonnage: 5,148

Also part of American Cruise Lines’ series of modern riverboats, the American Melody entered service in 2021.

In 2023, the 175-guest vessel will offer seven- to 23-night cruises that sail along the Mississippi, Tennessee, Cumberland, and Ohio rivers. Some of the itineraries can be combined with land-based tours that include visits to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

American Splendor

Cruise Line: American Cruise Lines

Type: Classic paddle-wheeler

Built: 2016

Capacity: 185 guests

Tonnage: 2,000

After undergoing a major refurbishment in 2022, the American Splendor continues to sail on the Mississippi River in 2024.

One of American Cruise Lines’ classic paddle-wheelers, the 185-guest vessel is set to offer four different itineraries during the season, which include destinations in Louisiana, Arkansas, Mississippi, Tennessee, Illinois, Kentucky, Alabama and Missouri.

American Heritage

Cruise Line: American Cruise Lines

Type: Classic paddle-wheeler

Built: 2015

Capacity: 149 guests

Tonnage: 3,800

Previously named the Queen of the Mississippi, the American Heritage is another paddle-wheeler operated by American Cruise Lines.

Built in 2015, the 149-guest cruise ship is scheduled to offer three seven- to 11-night itineraries across the Lower Mississippi in 2024. Additionally, it will offer a 15-night itinerary that focuses on the Ohio River and sails all the way to Pittsburgh.

Viking Mississippi

Cruise Line: Viking

Type: European-style modern riverboat

Built: 2022

Capacity: 386 guests

Tonnage: 10,000

The Viking Mississippi is the largest cruise ship sailing on the Mississippi River. After entering service in 2022, the 10,000-ton European-style riverboat continues to offer itineraries across both the Upper and Lower river regions.