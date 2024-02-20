Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Cruise Industry News Logo

American Queen Voyages Ceases Operations

American Queen

American Queen Voyages has ceased operations.

This was revealed via a voice message on the company’s reservation call center as well as in a message to employees and crew.

“American Queen Voyages has made the difficult decision to shut down and all future cruises have been cancelled. Guests and customers should expect to be fully refunded for cancelled cruises,” the message said.

Employees and crew were told the shut down was due to  “unfortunate business circumstances and an inability to obtain sufficient capital at a commercially reasonable rate to continue operations.”

After expanding, Hornblower-owned American Queen recently refocused operations, getting out of the coastal cruise market and putting two small ships up for sale. It also reduced its U.S. river capacity from four ships to three ships. The company was poised to operate its three small riverboats in 2024, plus a seasonal expedition program in Alaska.

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

ABInBev
EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Get the latest breaking cruise newsSign up.

CRUISE SHIP ORDERBOOK

51 Ships | 109,838 Berths | $35 Billion | View

New 2024 Drydock REPORT
2024 Drydock Report

Highlights:

  • Mkt. Overview
  • Record Year
  • Refit Schedule
  • 120 Pages
  • PDF Download
  • Order Today
New 2024 Annual Report
CIN Annual 2024

Highlights:

  • 2033 Industry Outlook 
  • All Operators
  • Easy to Use
  • Pre-Order Offer
  • Order Today
Cruise Industry News
Online News
Publications
Connect
© Cruise Industry News 1996-2024. All Rights Reserved.