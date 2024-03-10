A Look at the Inaugural Deployment of the Carnival Firenze

Following the Carnival Venezia, the Carnival Firenze is set to become the second ship to showcase Carnival Cruise Line’s unique Italian-themed product.

As part of the company’s Carnival Fun Italian Style concept, the 2021-built ship is debuting in April, with a series of itineraries departing from Carnival’s private cruise terminal in Long Beach.

Cruise Industry News took a closer look at the ship’s deployment.

Seven-Night Cruise to the Mexican Riviera

Date: Inaugural cruise in April, in addition to several departures between August and November

Length: 7 nights

Homeports: Long Beach (United States)

Complete Itinerary: Puerto Vallarta, Cabo San Lucas and Mazatlán (Mexico)

For its maiden voyage, the Carnival Firenze is offering a traditional seven-night cruise to the Mexican Riviera. The itinerary features visits to Puerto Vallarta, Cabo San Lucas, and Mazatlán after departing from the ship’s homeport in Long Beach on April 15.

The cruise is set to be repeated later this year, with several sailings scheduled to depart between late August and early November.

Five-Night Mexican Riviera Cruise

Date: 24 departures between May and August, November and December

Length: 5 nights

Homeport: Long Beach (United States)

Complete Itinerary: Ensenada and Cabo San Lucas (Mexico)

The Carnival Firenze is set to offer five-night cruises to the Mexican Riviera during most of its inaugural season. Following several departures between May and August, the itinerary is set to be offered again in November and December.

Sailing roundtrip from Carnival’s private cruise terminal in Long Beach, the cruise features visits to Ensenada and Long Beach, as well as two days at sea.

Four-Night Cruise to Baja Mexico

Date: Nine departures scheduled between May and August, December

Length: 4 nights

Homeport: Long Beach (United States)

Complete Itinerary: Ensenada (Mexico); and Catalina Island (United States)

The Carnival Firenze is also offering four-night cruises to Baja, Mexico, during its maiden program. In addition to Ensenada, the itineraries feature a visit to Catalina Island in Southern California.

These short getaway cruises will be offered during most of 2024, with a total of nine sailings scheduled for May, June, July, August and December.

Three-Night Cruise to Baja Mexico

Date: November 29, 2024

Length: 3 nights

Homeport: Long Beach (United States)

Complete Itinerary: Ensenada (Mexico)

The shortest cruise of Carnival Firenze’s maiden season sets sail from Long Beach on November 29, 2024.

Cruising to Baja, Mexico, the three-night getaway trip will be offered once and features a visit to Ensenada, in addition to a full day cruising at the Pacific Ocean.