Mitsui Ocean Cruises Opens Bookings for First World Cruise

Mitsui Ocean Cruises recently opened bookings for its first world cruise.

Introduced by Japan-based MOL Group in late 2023, the company is set to launch service in December with the former Seabourn Odyssey.

After a yet-to-be-announced debut season, the vessel is scheduled to depart on its first world tour on April 12, 2025.

Sailing roundtrip from Yokohama, the 100-day itinerary is divided into four distinct segments and features visits to a total of 24 ports of call in 16 countries across the globe.

The first part of the cruise explores Asia and Africa with visits to a total of eight destinations in both regions.

After leaving Japan, the Mitsui Ocean Fuji is set to sail to ports of call in Asia, including Taiwan, Vietnam and Malaysia.

Cruising towards Europe, the itinerary also features visits to Colombo, in Sri Lanka, and Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates.

Following a transit of the Suez Canal, the Mitsui Ocean Fuji spends two days docked in Alexandria, concluding the first part of the cruise at the Egyptian port.

The second segment of the world cruise explores the Mediterranean and Northern Europe, with stops at nine additional destinations.

Ports of call include Santorini, in Greece; Salerno, in Italy; and Nice, in France. The Mitsui Ocean Fuji is also set to visit Barcelona, in Spain; Lisbon, in Portugal; and Amsterdam, in the Netherlands; before completing this itinerary leg in the English port of Portsmouth.

After a transatlantic crossing, the 2009-built ship sails to different parts of the Americas during the following segments of the cruise.

In addition to a full transit of the Panama Canal and ports of call in Ecuador, and Mexico, the itinerary includes several destinations in United States, including ports in Florida, New York, California, and Alaska.

Acquired from Seabourn in early 2023, the 450-guest Mitsui Ocean Fuji will be the first ship in the fleet of Mitsui Ocean Cruises.

According to the MOL Group, the new brand was designed to offer a combination of Japanese high quality “Omotenashi” service with western-style luxury hardware.