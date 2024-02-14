February Update: Here Are the Latest Five Cruise Ship Moves

A look at different ship moves and transactions that took place between late 2023 and early 2024.

For a complete overview of the market, see the Secondhand Market Report by Cruise Industry News.

Blue Dream Melody

Capacity: 1,270 guests

Tonnage: 42,200

Year built: 2002

Former names: AIDAvita and Avitak

Move: Acquired by Blue Dream Cruises

Date: February 2024

The former AIDAvita was acquired by Blue Dream Cruises in early February. Renamed Blue Dream Melody, the 2002-built vessel is now set to serve the Chinese domestic market on a series of cruises to destinations in the Far East.

After leaving the AIDA Cruises fleet in 2022, the Melody spent the last two years docked at the port of Tallin, Estonia.

Ocean Explorer

Capacity: 140 guests

Tonnage: 8,000

Year built: 2021

Move: Chartered by Quark Expeditions

Date: January 2024

The Ocean Explorer was chartered by Quark Expeditions in January. Set to enter service for the brand later this year, the 2021-built vessel was first operated by Vantage Deluxe World Travel.

Part of SunStone’s Infinity Class, the Ocean Explorer was designed to offer expedition cruising in remote and polar areas of the globe.

Ocean Odyssey

Capacity: 140 guests

Tonnage: 8,000

Year built: 2022

Move: To operate outside the cruise market

Date: January 2024

After several months laid up in France, the Ocean Odyssey is set to return to service this year. According to SunStone Ships, the 140-guest vessel was chartered out and will operate outside the cruise market.

Originally in service for Vantage Deluxe World Travel, the cruise ship is part of the company’s China-built Infinity Class.

Ocean Adventurer

Capacity: 117 guests

Tonnage: 4,376

Year built: 1976

Former names: Alla Tarasova, Clipper Adventurer and Sea Adventurer

Move: Leaving Quark Expeditions’ fleet

Date: January 2024

Set to be replaced by the 2020-built Ocean Explorer, the Ocean Adventurer will be leaving the fleet of Quark Expeditions later this year.

Owned by SunStone Ships, the 1976-built expedition vessel will be available for charter or sale with delivery in October 2024.

Villa Vie Odyssey

Capacity: 977 guests

Tonnage: 23,344

Year built: 1993

Former names: Crown Dynasty, Cunard Dynasty, Crown Majesty, Norwegian Dynasty, and Braemar

Move: Sold to Villa Vie Residences

Date: December 2023

The former Braemar was sold to Villa Vie Residences in mid-December 2023.

The startup cruise line intends to use the 1993-built vessel to launch a new product that allows guests to leave onboard a cruise ship as it travels through different parts of the world.