SunStone Confirms Plans for Former Vantage Cruise Ships

SunStone has announced the reactivation of two Infinity Class Expedition vessels with multi-year charters signed for the Ocean Explorer and the Ocean Odyssey, according to a press release.

The sister ships previously operated for Vantage Travel.

The Ocean Explorer will return to polar cruising in October 2024, when Quark Expeditions, a long-term client of SunStone, adds the vessel to its fleet of expedition vessels.

The Ocean Odyssey will operate outside the cruise market.

In October 2024, the Quark charter of the Ocean Adventurer ends, after which time this vessel will be available for sale or charter.