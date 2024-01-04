Torstein Hagen: Viking’s 2024 Bookings Very Strong

Reflecting on 2024 prospects and 2023 achievements, Viking’s Chairman Torstein Hagen shared a general update about the company’s present status.

“At Viking, this past year has been quite a good one,” he said speaking in a New Year’s message shared on the company’s website.

Continuing its fleet expansion program, Viking named the Viking Neptune in Los Angeles and also took delivery of the Viking Saturn in 2023, he said.

Viking also added a riverboat to its fleet in the Nile River, Hagen added, and received numerous awards from specialized travel publications.

Looking towards the future, Hagen said that bookings for 2024 are very strong and many sailings are already sold out.

“We’ll continue to grow our fleet taking delivery of the Viking Hathor in Egypt, and we’ll welcome our newest ocean ship, the Viking Vela, to our fleet,” he added.

Viking is also launching new coastal voyages in China in 2024, bringing the American guests back to the Asian country, Hagen said.

“Looking further ahead, we have another five vessels on order at Fincantieri,” he said, noting that, starting with the 13th newbuild, the vessels will be equipped with hybrid hydrogen cell propulsion.

Viking also has ten river ships on order at the Neptun Yard, including eight longships and two vessels for the Seine River, in addition to four more vessels on order for the Nile in Egypt, and one more in Vietnam.

In 2023, Viking Expeditions’ team published its first scientific paper, a study about submarine encounters of the large phantom jellyfish in Antarctica.

Hagen also said that the year marked his first vacation in 25 years, with a “phenomenal” expedition trip to Antarctica in January.

“A new year brings more opportunities for exploration. To me, exploration is physical, mental and, for some, even spiritual,” Hagen said.

“The world is a better place when we travel, so I hope you share my optimism for the new year,” he added.