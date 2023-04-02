Fincantieri Delivers New 930-Guest Viking Saturn

The Viking Saturn became the tenth 930-guest ship delivered to Viking from Fincantieri.

The ship was handed over on Wednesday during a delivery ceremony at the Ancona shipyard in Italy.

The series of ships started in 2015 with the Viking Star, and up to six more ships are on the Viking orderbook from Fincantieri through 2028.

The ship will debut in the Western Mediterranean in May and then head north, for a summer of cruising in the North Atlantic and Canada/New England, plus a focus on Iceland and Greenland.