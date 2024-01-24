Silversea Postpones Silver Moon’s Upcoming Cruise

The upcoming cruise onboard the Silver Moon will depart three days after its original sailing date, Silversea Cruises said in a statement sent to booked guests.

Visiting several destinations in the Indian Ocean and Southeast Asia, the voyage was set to depart from India on Feb. 11, 2024.

“Due to unforeseen geopolitical situations that have constrained Silver Moon’s ability to navigate through the south Red Sea from its previous voyage, the ship had to reposition back to Europe through the Suez Canal and is now circumnavigating Africa in the led-up to its upcoming voyage, regrettably delaying arrival in Mumbai until Feb. 14, 2024,” the luxury company said.

Despite the delay, passengers are set to start their cruise in the Indian port normally, Silversea explained in the statement.

“In light of this, we have arranged three-night luxury hotel accommodations, reflective of Silversea standards, and enriching and immersive excursions in Mumbai,” the company added.

Silversea will also provide meals during the guest’s stay in Mumbai, the company noted, and will have representatives available to assist guests with any needs.

“Please know that our team of experts has worked diligently to adapt your voyage’s itinerary to ensure that virtually all destinations and standout experiences are retained in the new itinerary,” Silversea added in the statement.

All of the ports of call were kept in the cruise’s new itinerary with the exception of Trincomalee, in Sri Lanka.

The Silver Moon was offering a ten-night cruise to Oman when the conflicts in the Red Sea first forced Silversea to change its schedule.

At the time, Silversea decided to change the final port of the sailing, announcing that the ship would return to Aqaba instead of proceeding to the Middle East.

With its next sailing cancelled, the ship ended up returning to Piraeus earlier this month before starting its circumnavigation of Africa with no guests onboard.