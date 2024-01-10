Silversea Alters Itinerary, Cancels Cruise in the Red Sea

Silversea Cruises made several changes to Silver Moon’s upcoming cruise schedule due to the geopolitical situation in the Red Sea and the Middle East.

According to a statement shared onboard, while the itinerary currently being offered by the ship was significantly modified due to security concerns, the vessel’s upcoming departure was cancelled.

“As anticipated, considering the fluid geopolitical situation in the area we are operating in, we would like to provide you with frequent updates,” said the letter distributed to passengers.

“Our Global Security team is continuously monitoring the situation and recommended amending the itinerary of this cruise to remain in the northern side of the Red Sea,” the statement added.

After leaving from Aqaba, in Jordan, on Jan. 6, the Silver Moon is presently offering a ten-night cruise in the Red Sea.

“Our team has efficiently developed an alternative port schedule that we are confident will enhance and safeguard the quality of your guest experience while also ensuring your comfort,” the company said.

Previously set to end in Muscat, Oman, the present voyage will now include additional ports of call in Egypt before returning to Aqaba, Silversea explained.

“This decision was taken prioritizing, as always, the safety and security of our guests and crew, and ensuring that the ship does not find itself in an area of potential escalation,” the company added noting that the situation in the region “is changing daily.”

According to the statement, Silversea will provide guests with new outbound flights leaving from Aqaba, as well as overnight accommodation and transfers.

“In addition, due to circumstances beyond our control, we made the difficult decision to cancel the next voyage,” Silversea added, mentioning Silver Moon’s Jan. 16 departure.

Sailing from Oman to Dubai, the ten-night cruise was set to visit several destinations in the Middle East, including Saudi Arabia, Bahrein, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.

Affected passengers will receive different compensations, including refund of the fate of the cancelled cruise portion, and Future Cruise Credits (FCCs).