Silversea Brings Moon Back to Europe, Ship to Sail Around Africa

After cancelling one sailing and significantly changing one of the ship’s itineraries due to the geopolitical situation in the Red Sea, Silversea Cruises is making more changes to Silver Moon’s schedule.

Sailing from Aqaba, in Jordan, the luxury vessel was offering a ten-night cruise to Oman when the first itinerary changes were announced earlier this month.

At the time, Silversea decided to change the final port of the sailing, announcing that the ship would return to Aqaba instead of proceeding to the Middle East.

The adjustment would see the Moon remaining on the northern side of the Red Sea, the company said.

In a more recent statement, however, Silversea decided to make further changes to the ship’s schedule cancelling the Jordan return.

“Due to the recent military action that has resulted in escalated tensions in the region, we do not feel it is safe at this time to continue to Aqaba,” the company said in the letter, which was sent to onboard guests.

Instead, the Silver Moon proceeded to Europe, transiting the Suez Canal before arriving in Piraeus on Jan. 16.

According to the statement, Silversea provided guests air transport back home, in addition to airport transport and overnight hotel accommodation when necessary.

“As always, we will place the safety and security of our guests and crew first and foremost,” Silversea said.

With no passengers onboard, the Silver Moon is now proceeding to Asia via South Africa and the Cape of Good Hope.

With its upcoming Jan. 26 sailing also cancelled, the Silver Moon is projected to resume its regular cruise schedule on Feb. 11 as the vessel is expected in Mumbai to depart on an 18-night itinerary to Singapore that also includes visits to Sri Lanka, Thailand, and Malaysia.

Extending through late May, Silver Moon’s program in Asia and the Indian Ocean includes several additional sailings that visit destinations in the Far East, Southeast Asia, and more.