Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas to Feature Chief Dog Officer

The new Icon of the Seas will feature a Chief Dog Officer when it enters service later this month.

According to Royal Caribbean International’s social media profiles, the golden retriever will live onboard while serving as “family dog” of Icon’s crew.

The new crew member, Rover, boarded the ship in Puerto Rico, along with its Chief of Staff Alison Hubble.

“As a crew member on the Icon, Rover’s job is to bring joy and happiness to her fellow crew and guests onboard,” Royal Caribbean said in a social media video.

Among its activities onboard, the Chief Dog Officer is poised to hang out on the bridge with the captain, and also perform daily walks across the ship, the company added.

The five-month-old golden retriever will also be able to “explore the Caribbean shores and beautiful ports,” Royal Caribbean said.

The Icon of the Seas is currently undergoing final preparations ahead of its maiden voyage. Starting on Jan. 27, the vessel is set to offer a series of week-long cruises to the Caribbean and the Bahamas.

During its inaugural season, the Icon of the Seas will visit several destinations in the region, including Costa Maya and Cozumel in Mexico; Philipsburg, St. Maarten; St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands; Basseterre, St. Kitts, and Roatan, Honduras.

Delivered to Royal Caribbean International in late November, the LNG-powered cruise ship recently arrived at its homeport in Miami for the first time.

Taking over the title from its fleet mate Wonder of the Seas, the Icon will serve as the world’s largest cruise ship.

At 250,800 tons, the 365-meter-long ship was built by the Meyer Turku in Finland, and can accommodate over 5,610 guests at double occupancy, in addition to 2,350 crew members.

A sister ship, the Star of the Seas, is currently under construction at the same shipyard. Set to debut in 2025, the vessel will offer cruises departing from Port Canaveral.