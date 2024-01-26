Fleet Update: Celebrity Cruises Ship Locations

After welcoming a new cruise ship to its fleet in November, Celebrity Cruises is offering a winter season with itineraries in the Caribbean, South America, the Mediterranean, Asia, Australia and more.

Cruise Industry News tracked the locations and itineraries of the company’s ships as of January 26, 2024:

Celebrity Ascent

Year Built: 2023

Capacity: 3,260 guests

Location: Western Caribbean

After entering service in late 2023, the Celebrity Ascent is offering a series of itineraries to the Caribbean and the Bahamas. Sailing from Fort Lauderdale, the vessel offers seven-night cruises to popular destinations, such as Cozumel, in Mexico, and San Juan, in Puerto Rico.

Celebrity Beyond

Year Built: 2022

Capacity: 3,260 guests

Location: Southern Caribbean

The Celebrity Beyond is offering ten- and 11-night cruises departing from Port Everglades. Sailing to the Southern Caribbean and Central America, the longer itineraries also include partial transits of the Panama Canal.

Celebrity Apex

Year Built: 2020

Capacity: 2,900 guests

Location: Western Caribbean

The Celebrity Apex is offering week-long cruises to the Caribbean departing from Fort Lauderdale. This week, the 2020-built vessel is sailing to the Western Caribbean as part of a seven-night itinerary that feature visits to Key West, Cozumel, Belize and Grand Cayman.

Celebrity Edge

Year Built: 2018

Capacity: 2,900 guests

Location: Australia & New Zealand

After debuting in the South Pacific in late 2023, the Celebrity Edge is currently cruising in Australia & New Zealand region. Sailing from Sydney, the 2,900-guest vessel offers a series of six- to 12-night itineraries to the Great Barrier Reef, Tasmania and New Zealand.

Celebrity Reflection

Year Built: 2012

Capacity: 3,030 guests

Location: Eastern Caribbean

The Celebrity Reflection is offering an alternating schedule of six- and eight-night itineraries to the Eastern, Western, and Southern Caribbean. The ship’s program features a variety of ports of call, including St. Thomas, Bimini, Aruba, San Juan, Cozumel and more.

Celebrity Silhouette

Year Built: 2011

Capacity: 2,886 guests

Location: The Bahamas

The Celebrity Silhouette is presently offering a short cruise to Florida and the Bahamas. Sailing from Port Everglades, the four-night itinerary includes full-day visits to Key West and Nassau, as well as an entire day at sea.

Celebrity Eclipse

Year Built: 2010

Capacity: 2,850 guests

Location: South America

Spending the winter in South America, the Celebrity Eclipse is offering a series of 12- to 14-night cruises to Patagonia that feature visits to Argentina, Chile and Uruguay. The longer itineraries also include scenic cruising in Antarctica, as well as stops in the Falkland Islands.

Celebrity Equinox

Year Built: 2009

Capacity: 2,850 guests

Location: Southern Caribbean

Continuing its year-round deployment out of Fort Lauderdale, the Celebrity Equinox is presently sailing to the Southern Caribbean. The ship’s nine- and ten-night itineraries feature visits to Antigua, St. Kitts, Barbados, Aruba, Curaçao, Bonaire and more.

Celebrity Solstice

Year Built: 2008

Capacity: 2,850 guests

Location: Southeast Asia

The Celebrity Solstice is operating a full winter program in Southeast Asia. Sailing between Hong Kong and Singapore, the 2008-built vessel offers 12-night cruises to Thailand and Vietnam that feature visits to Ko Samui, Laem Chabang, Ho Chi Minh City, Nha Trang, Da Nang and Halong Bay.

Celebrity Constellation

Year Built: 2002

Capacity: 1,950 guests

Location: Southern Caribbean

Sailing from Tampa, the Celebrity Constellation is offering varied itineraries to the Caribbean and Central America. Between January and February, the ship’s program features five- to 12-day cruises to the Southern Caribbean, Louisiana, Mexico and more.

Celebrity Summit

Year Built: 2001

Capacity: 1,950 guests

Location: Southern Caribbean

Based in PortMiami, the Celebrity Summit is presently operating a series of week-long charter cruises. With different musical theme cruises, the operation runs through mid-February and feature visits to several destinations in the Southern Caribbean.

Celebrity Infinity

Year Built: 2001

Capacity: 1,950 guests

Location: Marseille, France

The Celebrity Infinity is currently undergoing scheduled maintenance at a shipyard in Marseille, France. Set to resume service in early February, the ship is spending the winter cruising in Europe, with itineraries visiting the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands and more.

Celebrity Millennium

Year Built: 2000

Capacity: 1,950 guests

Location: Southeast Asia

Sailing year-round in Asia, the Celebrity Millennium is offering winter cruises in Southeast Asia and the Indian Ocean. Set to be followed by itineraries in Japan and Northeast Asia, the program features destinations in India, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia and more.

Celebrity Flora

Year Built: 2019

Capacity: 100 guests

Location: The Galapagos

The Celebrity Flora offers exploration cruises in the Galapagos Islands on a year-round basis. Purpose-built to sail in the region, the 100-guest vessel sails out of Baltra for seven-night itineraries to some of the archipelago’s most important sites.

Celebrity Xpedition

Year Built: 2001

Capacity: 100 guests

Location: The Galapagos

The Celebrity Xpedition also offers expedition cruises to the Galapagos on a year-round basis. Departing from Baltra as well, the vessel’s seven-night itineraries include several islands in the Ecuadorian islands, such as Daphne Island, Urvina Bayand more.

Celebrity Xploration

Year Built: 2007

Capacity: 16 guests

Location: The Galapagos

The Xploration completes Celebrity’s three-ship fleet in the Galapagos. A 16-guest catamaran, the 2007-built vessel offers regular seven-night expeditions departing from Baltra that sail to Puerto Ayora, Gardner Bay and more.