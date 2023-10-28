Celebrity Edge Drydocking in Marseille

The Celebrity Edge is currently in drydock in Europe. After arriving at the Chantier Naval de Marseille in mid-October, the first ship of Celebrity Cruises’ Edge Class is undergoing routine maintenance.

Completing five years in service in 2023, the 2018-built cruise ship is also expected to undergo a series of class inspection, including a complete hull survey and overhauls of systems and equipment.

On the hotel side, the Celebrity Edge is also set to receive routine upkeep, with the replacement of carpets, upholstery and other maintenance jobs.

Following the completion of the two-week drydock, the ship is scheduled to welcome passengers back on October 30.

Debuting in Australia for the 2023-24 winter season, the Edge starts a repositioning voyage on that day.

The one-way cruise departs from Civitavecchia, the port for Italy’s capital city Rome, and crosses the Suez Canal before ending in Dubai, UAE.

Ports of call of the 14-night voyage include Catania, in Sicily; Piraeus, in Greece; Aqaba, in Jordan; and Abu Dhabi, in UAE.

Continuing its way Down Under, the Celebrity Edge offers a 12-night cruise to India, Sri Lanka and Thailand.

Departing from Dubai on November 13, the itinerary sails to Singapore and also features visits to Mumbai, Cochin, Colombo and Phuket.

Finally, on November 25, the vessel sails from Singapore on the final leg of its repositioning cruise to the South Paciifc.

Ending in Sydney, the 14-night itinerary features a visit to Bali, in Indonesia, in addition to three ports of call in Australia: Darwin, Yorkeys Knob and Airlie Beach.

First in a series of five ships known as Edge Class, the Celebrity Edge originally entered service in December 2018.

Buit at the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in France, the 2,900-guest ship introduced many new features, including Eden – a unique multi-level space that mixes dining and entertainment.