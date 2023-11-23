New Celebrity Ascent Welcomes First Guests in Fort Lauderdale

After being delivered by the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard earlier this month, the new Celebrity Ascent welcomed its first guests on Wednesday.

The fourth ship in Celebrity Cruises’ Edge Class, the 3,260-guest vessel sailed from Port Everglades, in Fort Lauderdale, for a four-night cruise to the Western Caribbean.

In addition to two full days at sea, the itinerary features a visit to Cozumel, in Mexico.

Before officially starting its inaugural season in early December, the Celebrity Ascent is also scheduled to offer a three-night cruise to the Bahamas on Nov. 26.

Following a naming ceremony that will include Captain Sandy Yawn and her sister Michelle Dunham serving as the ship’s co-godmothers, the newbuild is set to depart on its maiden voyage on Dec. 4.

Also sailing from Fort Lauderdale, the seven-night cruise sails to the Eastern Caribbean and features ports of call in St. Maarten, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and the Dominican Republic.

During the 2023-24 winter, the Celebrity Ascent is scheduled to offer additional cruises to both the Western and the Eastern Caribbean.

The ship’s week-long itineraries feature various destinations in the region, such as George Town, Grand Cayman; San Juan, Puerto Rico; Basseterre, St. Kitts; Nassau, the Bahamas; and more.

Upon completing its winter program in mid-April, the ship sets sail to Europe for a winter season that features itineraries in the Western Mediterranean, the Greek Islands and Turkey.

The Celebrity Ascent offers all of the Edge Series favorite features, such as the Theatre, the Rooftop Garden and the Sunset Bar.

The 140,600-ton vessel also offers new experiences, including a redesigned Le Voyage by Daniel Boulud restaurant, a plant-based tasting menu at Eden Restaurant, an outdoor terrace at Blu, and more.

Following the Ascent, the Celebrity Xcel is set to enter service in 2025. Completing the Edge Class, the vessel is currently under construction at the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard.