Celebrity Infinity Arrives in Europe for Year-Round Operations

The Celebrity Infinity recently arrived in Europe to kick off a year-round schedule in the region.

After completing a season in South America, the Celebrity Cruises vessel departed on the first cruise of the program on April 26.

Sailing from Lisbon to Barcelona, the ten-night cruise includes visits to several ports in Portugal and Spain UK, such as Porto, Cádiz, Málaga and Palma de Mallorca. The one-way itinerary also features UK’s Gibraltar as a port of call.

Continuing its program, the 1,900-guest vessel is set to offer a series of cruises in the Western and Eastern Mediterranean during the summer.

Focusing on the Greek Islands, the itineraries feature visits to some of the most popular destinations in the region, such as Santorini and Mykonos, and also less visited cruise ports, including Hydra and Thessaloniki.

Starting in October, the Infinity repositions to Barcelona for a series of winter cruises to the Iberian Peninsula and the Canary Islands.

The itineraries also include visits to Morocco, marking Celebrity’s return to the country after a 15-year gap.

Wrapping up its first winter season in Europe, the Infinity will then return to Greece in February and March 2024, sailing ten and 11-night itineraries to the Holy Land and the Eastern Mediterranean that feature visits to three continents.

Built in France by the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard, the Celebrity Infinity entered service in 2001.

Second in a series of four ships known as the Millennium Class, the 90,000-ton cruise ship was extensively refurbished over the years and underwent a major modernization in 2015.

The refit included the creation of a new open-air lounge called Rooftop Terrace, and the addition of Celebrity’s signature specialty steakhouse, the Mediterranean-inspired Tuscan Grille.

Other features of the ship include a three-deck theater, a glass-enclosed pool deck, a casino, a complete spa and a wine bar.