Disney Cruise Line: Fleet Locations and Itineraries in Early 2024

Set to introduce a new ship later this year, the Disney Cruise Line fleet is deployed in the Caribbean and Australia to start 2024.

Cruise Industry News tracked the location and itineraries of the company’s current and future vessels as of January 5, 2024.

Disney Treasure

Year Built: 2024

Capacity: 2,500 guests

Location: Papenburg, Germany

Set to kick off its inaugural season later this year, the Disney Treasure is currently approaching final stages of construction at the Meyer Werft shipyard in Papenburg, Germany. A sister to the 2022-built Disney Wish, the LNG-powered vessel is poised to offer seven-night cruises in the Caribbean starting in December.

Disney Wish

Year Built: 2022

Capacity: 2,500 guests

Location: Bahamas

After entering service in mid-2022, the LNG-powered Disney Wish is offering a series of short cruises to the Bahamas. Sailing from Disney’s homeport in Port Canaveral, the ship’s year-round program features three- and four-night cruises to Nassau and Castaway Cay.

Disney Fantasy

Year Built: 2012

Capacity: 2,500 guests

Location: Western Caribbean

The Disney Fantasy offers a year-round program of week-long cruises to the Caribbean and the Bahamas departing from Port Canaveral. Sailing to different parts of the Caribbean, the itineraries feature visits to Cozumel, George Town, St. Thomas, Castaway Cay, and more.

Disney Dream

Year Built: 2011

Capacity: 2,500 guests

Location: Western Caribbean

Now sailing from Disney’s new cruise terminal in Fort Lauderdale, the Disney Dream is offering a series of short cruises to the Bahamas and the Caribbean. In addition to Nassau and Castaway Cay, the four- and five-night itineraries feature visits to Cozumel, in Mexico, and George Town, in Grand Cayman.

Disney Wonder

Year Built: 1999

Capacity: 1,750 guests

Location: Australia

The Disney Wonder started 2024 in the South Pacific. Part of the company’s inaugural program in the region, the 1999-built ship is sailing short cruises to Australia and New Zealand departing from Sydney, Melbourne, Auckland, and more.

Disney Magic

Year Built: 1998

Capacity: 1,750 guests

Location: Western Caribbean

After completing a fall program in the West Coast, the Disney Magic recently returned to the Caribbean for a series of cruises departing from Galveston and New Orleans. Extending through mid-April, the winter program includes itineraries to the Western Caribbean and Mexico.