2024 Preview: Disney Cruise Line

Disney Cruise Line is set for another strong year in 2024, with the debut of a new ship, a new private destination and several deployment and fleet developments.

Cruise Industry News looks into the most anticipated events set to take place for the company in the new year.

Disney Treasure to Debut in December

The new Disney Treasure is set to enter service in late 2024. A sister to the 2022-built Disney Wish, the LNG-powered vessel is currently under construction at the Meyer Werft shipyard in Germany.

Starting in late December, the Treasure offers a series of seven-night cruises to the Caribbean departing from Port Canaveral on a year-round basis.

Full Year Out of Port Everglades

After introducing Port Everglades as a new homeport in 2023, Disney Cruise Line is set to offer its first year-round program from its new South Florida cruise terminal.

While the Disney Dream is scheduled to sail from Port Everglades during the 2023-24 and the 2024-25 winter seasons, the Disney Magic is poised to offer summer itineraries from the homeport.

Lighthouse Point to Open for Guests in Summer

Continuing its expansion in North America, Disney Cruise Line is also introducing a new private island destination in 2024 with Lighthouse Point.

Set to open during the summer, the new port of call in the Bahamas will complement Castaway Cay, offering a large family beach, active adventures and special programs that focus on Bahamian art and culture.

Disney Adventure News

During 2024, Disney Cruise Line is expected to share more details of its plans for the all-new Disney Adventure. Acquired by the company while still under construction in 2022, the unfinished cruise ship was originally ordered by Asia-based Dream Cruises as the Global Dream.

Presently being rebuilt for service in Southeast Asia, the 6,000-guest vessel will become the largest in Disney’s fleet and is expected to introduce several new features and attractions.

Dream in Drydock

The Disney Dream is set to undergo a drydock in 2024. While no details about the shipyard stay have been revealed by Disney Cruise Line, work could include updates to public areas and cabins.

Scheduled to take place between mid-September and late October, the three-week drydock will be carried out after the ship’s summer program in Europe.