MSC Cruises Winter 2023-24 Deployment Breakdown

MSC Cruises is set for another strong program in 2023-24.
With a global footprint, the deployment marks the first winter season of the new MSC Euribia and record-breaking capacity in several regions.
The Caribbean will see a total of six MSC ships. In addition to larger vessels, such as the 2021-built MSC Seashore, the region is set to welcome the MSC Magnifica for the first time.
Joining the MSC Divina and the MSC Seascape in Miami, the vessel is set to offer a regular schedule of short cruises to the Bahamas – another first for the company.
Also welcoming six ships, South America is set for year another record-breaking season, which will see the 4,888-guest MSC Grandiosa joining the MSC Seaview, the MSC Preziosa, the MSC Musica, the MSC Lirica and the MSC Armonia for a series of itineraries to Brazil, Argentina and Uruguay.
MSC is also maintaining a relevant winter presence in the Mediterranean, the Middle East, North Europe, Asia and South Africa – where the MSC Splendida is debuting as the largest ever ship to serve the local market.
Cruise Industry News looked into the company’s full program for the season. Here’s the breakdown:
Caribbean, Bahamas and the U.S.
MSC Seascape
Capacity: 4,560 guests
Built: 2022
Homeport: Miami (United States)
Length: Seven nights
Itineraries: Week-long cruises to Eastern and Western Caribbean featuring visits to San Juan, Ocho Rios, Grand Cayman, Cozumel, Ocean Cay, and more
Sailing Season: Year-round
MSC Seashore
Capacity: 4,560 guests
Built: 2021
Homeport: Port Canaveral (United States)
Length: Two to seven nights
Itineraries: Two- to four-night cruises to the Bahamas, in addition to seven-night cruises to the Western Caribbean and the Bahamas
Sailing Season: Year-round starting on November 16
MSC Seaside
Capacity: 4,140 guests
Built: 2017
Homeports: Bridgetown (Barbados); Fort de France (Martinique); and Point a Pitre (Guadeloupe)
Length: Seven to 14 nights
Itineraries: Different itineraries to destinations in the Southern and Eastern Caribbean, such as St. Maarten, Antigua, St. Kitts, Dominica, St. Vincent, Grenada, St. Lucia and more
Sailing Season: November 25 to March 31
MSC Meraviglia
Capacity: 4,500 guests
Built: 2017
Homeport: New York City (United States)
Length: Five to eight nights
Itineraries: Five- and six-night cruises to Bermuda, in addition to seven- to nine-night cruises to the Bahamas and Florida, and 11-night cruises to the Eastern and Western Caribbean
Sailing Season: Year-round
MSC Divina
Capacity: 3,500 guests
Built: 2012
Homeport: Miami (United States)
Length: Two to ten nights
Itineraries: Bahamas, Western, Southern and Eastern Caribbean visiting Ocean Cay, Nassau, Roatán, Limón, Colón, Cartagena, Ocho Rios and more
Sailing Season: December 14 to April 18
MSC Magnifica
Capacity: 2,550 guests
Built: 2010
Homeport: Miami (United States)
Length: Three to seven nights
Itineraries: Short cruises to the Bahamas and Florida visiting Ocean Cay, Nassau, Freeport and Key West, in addition to two week-long cruises to the Western Caribbean in December, April and May
Sailing Season: Year-round starting on November 20
Brazil and South America
MSC Grandiosa
Capacity: 4,500 guests
Built: 2019
Homeports: Santos, Salvador and Maceió (Brazil)
Length: Six and seven nights
Itineraries: Regular week-long domestic cruises in Brazil visiting Santos, Salvador, Maceió and Búzios
Sailing Season: November 26 to March 30
MSC Seaview
Capacity: 4,140 guests
Built: 2018
Homeport: Rio de Janeiro (Brazil)
Length: Three to eight nights
Itineraries: Eight-night cruises to Argentina and Uruguay visiting Buenos Aires, Montevideo and Punta del Este, in addition to three- to seven-night domestic cruises in Brazil visiting Ilhabela, Ilha Grande, Salvador, Ilhéus, and more
Sailing Season: December 5 to March 27
MSC Preziosa
Capacity: 3,500 guests
Built: 2013
Homeport: Santos (Brazil)
Length: Three to seven nights
Itineraries: Seven-night cruises to Argentina and Uruguay visiting Buenos Aires, Montevideo and Punta del Este, in addition to three- to six-night domestic cruises in Brazil visiting Ilhabela, Balneário Camboriú, Porto Belo, Búzios and more
Sailing Season: October 29 to April 21
MSC Musica
Capacity: 2,550 guests
Built: 2006
Homeports: Buenos Aires (Argentina); and Montevideo (Uruguay)
Length: Seven to nine nights
Itineraries: Brazil, Argentina and Uruguay visiting Buenos Aires, Montevideo, Rio de Janeiro, Ilhabela, Búzios, Ilha Grande, Balneário Camboriú, Itajaí, and more
Sailing Season: December 4 to March 31
MSC Lirica
Capacity: 2,000 guests
Built: 2003
Homeports: Itajaí and Paranaguá (Brazil); and Buenos Aires (Argentina)
Length: Seven nights
Itineraries: Regular week-long cruises to Argentina, Uruguay and Brazil visiting Buenos Aires, Punta del Este, Itajaí and Paranaguá
Sailing Season: December 1 to March 2
MSC Armonia
Capacity: 2,000 guests
Built: 2001
Homeport: Santos (Brazil)
Length: Three to seven nights
Itineraries: Short cruises in Brazil sailing to Búzios, Ilhabela, Rio de Janeiro and more, as well as seven-night cruises to Argentina and Uruguay visiting Buenos Aires, Punta del Este and Montevideo
Sailing Season: December 20 to March 17
Mediterranean
MSC World Europa
Capacity: 5,400 guests
Built: 2022
Homeports: Genoa, Civitavecchia and Palermo (Italy); Barcelona (Spain); and Marseille (France)
Length: Seven nights
Itineraries: Week-long cruises to the Western Mediterranean featuring visits to destinations in Italy, Spain, France and Malta
Sailing Season: Year-round
MSC Fantasia
Capacity: 3,300 guests
Built: 2008
Homeports: Barcelona and Palma de Mallorca (Spain); Marseille (France); Genoa and Naples (Italy); and more
Length: Seven nights
Itineraries: Week-long cruises to the Western Mediterranean featuring ports of call in Italy, Spain and France
Sailing Season: October 30 to April 15
MSC Orchestra
Capacity: 2,550 guests
Built: 2007
Homeports: Valencia (Spain); Civitavecchia (Italy); Marseille (France); and more
Length: Seven nights
Itineraries: Week-long cruises to the Western Mediterranean visiting Cagliari, Livorno and Civitavecchia (Italy); Marseille (France); Palma de Mallorca and Valencia (Spain)
Sailing Season: December 16 to April 19
Northern Europe
MSC Euribia
Capacity: 4,888 guests
Built: 2023
Homeports: Southampton (England); Hamburg (Germany); Rotterdam (Netherlands) and more
Length: Seven to 21 nights
Itineraries: Week-long cruises to Northern and Western Europe visiting England, Germany, Belgium, Netherlands and France, in addition to a special 21-night cruise to the Canary Islands and Iberia in January
Sailing Season: October 13 to April 11
Middle East
MSC Virtuosa
Capacity: 4,888 guests
Built: 2021
Homeports: Abu Dabi and Dubai (UAE); and Doha (Qatar)
Length: Five to seven nights
Itineraries: Regular week-long cruises to UAE, Bahrain and Qatar visiting Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sir Bani Yas, Khalifa Bin Salman, Doha, and more
Sailing Season: November 23 to March 27
MSC Opera
Capacity: 2,160 guests
Built: 2004
Homeports: Dubai and Abu Dhabi (UAE)
Length: Seven nights
Itineraries: Oman and UAE visiting Khasab, Muscat, Sir Bani Yas, Dubai, Fujairah, Abu Dhabi and more
Sailing Season: November 19 to April 14
Asia
MSC Bellissima
Capacity: 4,500 guests
Built: 2019
Homeports: Yokohama and Naha (Japan)
Length: Six to 11 nights
Itineraries: Winter cruises to Japan and Taiwan visiting Okinawa, Ishigaki, Keelung, Miyako Island, and more
Sailing Season: November 14 to March 12
World Cruise
MSC Poesia
Capacity: 2,550 guests
Built: 2008
Homeports: Genoa (Italy) to Stockholm (Sweden)
Length: 124 nights
Itineraries: World cruise visiting 52 destinations in 31 different countries, including Spain, Malta, Cyprus, Egypt, Kenya, South Africa, Namibia, Brazil, Barbados, Martinique, United States, Canada, and more
Sailing Season: January 5 to May 10
South Africa
MSC Splendida
Capacity: 3,300 guests
Built: 2009
Homeports: Durban and Cape Town (South Africa)
Length: Two to 12 nights
Itineraries: Short cruises to South Africa, Namibia and Mozambique, in addition to a special 12-night cruise to Mauritius in December
Sailing Season: November 24 to April 3