MSC Cruises Winter 2023-24 Deployment Breakdown

MSC Cruises is set for another strong program in 2023-24.

With a global footprint, the deployment marks the first winter season of the new MSC Euribia and record-breaking capacity in several regions.

The Caribbean will see a total of six MSC ships. In addition to larger vessels, such as the 2021-built MSC Seashore, the region is set to welcome the MSC Magnifica for the first time.

Joining the MSC Divina and the MSC Seascape in Miami, the vessel is set to offer a regular schedule of short cruises to the Bahamas – another first for the company.

Also welcoming six ships, South America is set for year another record-breaking season, which will see the 4,888-guest MSC Grandiosa joining the MSC Seaview, the MSC Preziosa, the MSC Musica, the MSC Lirica and the MSC Armonia for a series of itineraries to Brazil, Argentina and Uruguay.

MSC is also maintaining a relevant winter presence in the Mediterranean, the Middle East, North Europe, Asia and South Africa – where the MSC Splendida is debuting as the largest ever ship to serve the local market.

Cruise Industry News looked into the company’s full program for the season. Here’s the breakdown:

Caribbean, Bahamas and the U.S.

MSC Seascape

Capacity: 4,560 guests

Built: 2022

Homeport: Miami (United States)

Length: Seven nights

Itineraries: Week-long cruises to Eastern and Western Caribbean featuring visits to San Juan, Ocho Rios, Grand Cayman, Cozumel, Ocean Cay, and more

Sailing Season: Year-round

MSC Seashore

Capacity: 4,560 guests

Built: 2021

Homeport: Port Canaveral (United States)

Length: Two to seven nights

Itineraries: Two- to four-night cruises to the Bahamas, in addition to seven-night cruises to the Western Caribbean and the Bahamas

Sailing Season: Year-round starting on November 16

MSC Seaside

Capacity: 4,140 guests

Built: 2017

Homeports: Bridgetown (Barbados); Fort de France (Martinique); and Point a Pitre (Guadeloupe)

Length: Seven to 14 nights

Itineraries: Different itineraries to destinations in the Southern and Eastern Caribbean, such as St. Maarten, Antigua, St. Kitts, Dominica, St. Vincent, Grenada, St. Lucia and more

Sailing Season: November 25 to March 31

MSC Meraviglia

Capacity: 4,500 guests

Built: 2017

Homeport: New York City (United States)

Length: Five to eight nights

Itineraries: Five- and six-night cruises to Bermuda, in addition to seven- to nine-night cruises to the Bahamas and Florida, and 11-night cruises to the Eastern and Western Caribbean

Sailing Season: Year-round

MSC Divina

Capacity: 3,500 guests

Built: 2012

Homeport: Miami (United States)

Length: Two to ten nights

Itineraries: Bahamas, Western, Southern and Eastern Caribbean visiting Ocean Cay, Nassau, Roatán, Limón, Colón, Cartagena, Ocho Rios and more

Sailing Season: December 14 to April 18

MSC Magnifica

Capacity: 2,550 guests

Built: 2010

Homeport: Miami (United States)

Length: Three to seven nights

Itineraries: Short cruises to the Bahamas and Florida visiting Ocean Cay, Nassau, Freeport and Key West, in addition to two week-long cruises to the Western Caribbean in December, April and May

Sailing Season: Year-round starting on November 20

Brazil and South America

MSC Grandiosa

Capacity: 4,500 guests

Built: 2019

Homeports: Santos, Salvador and Maceió (Brazil)

Length: Six and seven nights

Itineraries: Regular week-long domestic cruises in Brazil visiting Santos, Salvador, Maceió and Búzios

Sailing Season: November 26 to March 30

MSC Seaview

Capacity: 4,140 guests

Built: 2018

Homeport: Rio de Janeiro (Brazil)

Length: Three to eight nights

Itineraries: Eight-night cruises to Argentina and Uruguay visiting Buenos Aires, Montevideo and Punta del Este, in addition to three- to seven-night domestic cruises in Brazil visiting Ilhabela, Ilha Grande, Salvador, Ilhéus, and more

Sailing Season: December 5 to March 27

MSC Preziosa

Capacity: 3,500 guests

Built: 2013

Homeport: Santos (Brazil)

Length: Three to seven nights

Itineraries: Seven-night cruises to Argentina and Uruguay visiting Buenos Aires, Montevideo and Punta del Este, in addition to three- to six-night domestic cruises in Brazil visiting Ilhabela, Balneário Camboriú, Porto Belo, Búzios and more

Sailing Season: October 29 to April 21

MSC Musica

Capacity: 2,550 guests

Built: 2006

Homeports: Buenos Aires (Argentina); and Montevideo (Uruguay)

Length: Seven to nine nights

Itineraries: Brazil, Argentina and Uruguay visiting Buenos Aires, Montevideo, Rio de Janeiro, Ilhabela, Búzios, Ilha Grande, Balneário Camboriú, Itajaí, and more

Sailing Season: December 4 to March 31

MSC Lirica

Capacity: 2,000 guests

Built: 2003

Homeports: Itajaí and Paranaguá (Brazil); and Buenos Aires (Argentina)

Length: Seven nights

Itineraries: Regular week-long cruises to Argentina, Uruguay and Brazil visiting Buenos Aires, Punta del Este, Itajaí and Paranaguá

Sailing Season: December 1 to March 2

MSC Armonia

Capacity: 2,000 guests

Built: 2001

Homeport: Santos (Brazil)

Length: Three to seven nights

Itineraries: Short cruises in Brazil sailing to Búzios, Ilhabela, Rio de Janeiro and more, as well as seven-night cruises to Argentina and Uruguay visiting Buenos Aires, Punta del Este and Montevideo

Sailing Season: December 20 to March 17

Mediterranean

MSC World Europa

Capacity: 5,400 guests

Built: 2022

Homeports: Genoa, Civitavecchia and Palermo (Italy); Barcelona (Spain); and Marseille (France)

Length: Seven nights

Itineraries: Week-long cruises to the Western Mediterranean featuring visits to destinations in Italy, Spain, France and Malta

Sailing Season: Year-round

MSC Fantasia

Capacity: 3,300 guests

Built: 2008

Homeports: Barcelona and Palma de Mallorca (Spain); Marseille (France); Genoa and Naples (Italy); and more

Length: Seven nights

Itineraries: Week-long cruises to the Western Mediterranean featuring ports of call in Italy, Spain and France

Sailing Season: October 30 to April 15

MSC Orchestra

Capacity: 2,550 guests

Built: 2007

Homeports: Valencia (Spain); Civitavecchia (Italy); Marseille (France); and more

Length: Seven nights

Itineraries: Week-long cruises to the Western Mediterranean visiting Cagliari, Livorno and Civitavecchia (Italy); Marseille (France); Palma de Mallorca and Valencia (Spain)

Sailing Season: December 16 to April 19

Northern Europe

MSC Euribia

Capacity: 4,888 guests

Built: 2023

Homeports: Southampton (England); Hamburg (Germany); Rotterdam (Netherlands) and more

Length: Seven to 21 nights

Itineraries: Week-long cruises to Northern and Western Europe visiting England, Germany, Belgium, Netherlands and France, in addition to a special 21-night cruise to the Canary Islands and Iberia in January

Sailing Season: October 13 to April 11

Middle East

MSC Virtuosa

Capacity: 4,888 guests

Built: 2021

Homeports: Abu Dabi and Dubai (UAE); and Doha (Qatar)

Length: Five to seven nights

Itineraries: Regular week-long cruises to UAE, Bahrain and Qatar visiting Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sir Bani Yas, Khalifa Bin Salman, Doha, and more

Sailing Season: November 23 to March 27

MSC Opera

Capacity: 2,160 guests

Built: 2004

Homeports: Dubai and Abu Dhabi (UAE)

Length: Seven nights

Itineraries: Oman and UAE visiting Khasab, Muscat, Sir Bani Yas, Dubai, Fujairah, Abu Dhabi and more

Sailing Season: November 19 to April 14

Asia

MSC Bellissima

Capacity: 4,500 guests

Built: 2019

Homeports: Yokohama and Naha (Japan)

Length: Six to 11 nights

Itineraries: Winter cruises to Japan and Taiwan visiting Okinawa, Ishigaki, Keelung, Miyako Island, and more

Sailing Season: November 14 to March 12

World Cruise

MSC Poesia

Capacity: 2,550 guests

Built: 2008

Homeports: Genoa (Italy) to Stockholm (Sweden)

Length: 124 nights

Itineraries: World cruise visiting 52 destinations in 31 different countries, including Spain, Malta, Cyprus, Egypt, Kenya, South Africa, Namibia, Brazil, Barbados, Martinique, United States, Canada, and more

Sailing Season: January 5 to May 10

South Africa

MSC Splendida

Capacity: 3,300 guests

Built: 2009

Homeports: Durban and Cape Town (South Africa)

Length: Two to 12 nights

Itineraries: Short cruises to South Africa, Namibia and Mozambique, in addition to a special 12-night cruise to Mauritius in December

Sailing Season: November 24 to April 3