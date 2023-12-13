Carnival Vista Rescues Six People After Cargo Vessel Capsizes

The Carnival Vista team saved six men stranded in the ocean near the Dominican Republic, the company announced in a statement.

The rescue operation took place early this morning after a small cargo vessel capsized overnight while sailing in the Caribbean.

Carnival Vista’s officers under the direction of Captain Paolo Severini immediately altered the ship’s course, in coordination with Carnival’s Fleet Operations Center in Miami, when an onboard monitoring system received an emergency alert.

The ship’s officers then spotted six men on a life raft and stopped to rescue them and bring them onboard, the company said.

The Carnival team also informed Coast Guard officials in the Dominican Republic about additional missing crew members. The officials launched a search and rescue operation for the six remaining crew members and advised the Carnival Vista to return to its route.

The Carnival Vista is currently offering a six-night cruise to the Western Caribbean. The itinerary hasn’t been affected by the rescue operation, Carnival said.

Homeported in Port Canaveral, Florida, the vessel is set to visit Amber Cove, in the Dominican Republic, as scheduled. The cruise also features visits to Nassau, in the Bahamas, and Grand Turk, in Turks and Caicos.

Carnival Cruise Line’s fleet has been involved in several rescue operations this year. In August, the Mardi Gras saved a stranded couple who was stranded about 20 nautical miles from Castle Island, in the Bahamas.

In May, the Carnival Dream also assisted in a rescue operation that safely recovered 17 people who were stranded in the Belize Channel.

Meanwhile, in April, the Carnival Spirit crew safely rescued 24 people in the Caribbean Sea. While sailing near Aruba, the vessel spotted the group stranded in a small boat.

In March, Carnival Valor’s crew also saved three Hondurans from a small boat adrift in the Gulf of Mexico.