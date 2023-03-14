Carnival Valor Crew Rescues Three Hondurans Stranded at Sea

Carnival Cruise Line revealed that the Carnival Valor’s crew rescued three Hondurans from a small boat adrift in the Gulf of Mexico on March 26 after the United States Coast Guard (USCG) alerted the ship and requested assistance with the rescue.

The USCG officials contacted the Carnival Valor crew around noon as the ship was about 35 nautical miles away from the boat in distress. Carnival Valor’s crew changed course right away to locate the boat and rescue the stranded people using one of the ship’s lifeboats.

The crew saved the three men and welcomed them onto the ship. After the rescue operation, the three men were examined by the ship’s medical personnel and are in good condition. The ship will provide them with food and lodging until it arrives in Costa Maya on Monday, March 27, 2023.

The rescue operation does not affect the Carnival Valor’s itinerary. The ship departed on a five-day cruise on Saturday and will return to Port NOLA on Thursday.