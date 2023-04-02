Carnival Spirit Rescues 24 People Stranded on Small Boat

The Carnival Spirit’s crew rescued 24 people stranded on a small boat in the Caribbean Sea on Tuesday, according to a statement.

The Carnival Spirit was at sea sailing toward Aruba, near the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico, when the ship’s officers spotted the group in distress.

The crew brought all of the 24 people to safety.

The group was checked by the ship’s medical personnel and found to be in good condition. The ship’s officers contacted Coast Guard officials from Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic to coordinate a transfer. At 3 p.m., a Coast Guard cutter arrived to complete the transfer near La Romana, Dominican Republic, and Carnival Spirit resumed its voyage.

The Carnival Spirit had no scheduled stops on Tuesday and her visit to Aruba on Wednesday will be as scheduled.

The ship departed PortMiami on a week-long cruise April 8 and will return on April 15.